Cavaliers’ most important regular-season game has officially arrived

The regular season is meaningless — that's what the vibe has been around the Cleveland Cavaliers. At the very least, that was the sentiment among a strong portion of fans in the lead-up to this campaign. There is always an exception to every statement and sentiment of this kind.

For the Cavaliers, it was always going to be the Jan. 28 matchup on their schedule.

Cleveland will host the Los Angeles Lakers at Rocket Arena for a contest that will tip off at 7 p.m. ET. That, of course, means a date with the greatest player in franchise history. LeBron James will make his return to Northeast Ohio for one of the final times in his legendary career.

That is if the Cavaliers do not play their part in forcing the all-time great to seriously consider a return to Cleveland. The pressure that comes with that is what makes this meeting between the two sides such an important date of the 2025-26 NBA calendar for the Cavs franchise.

Cavaliers aren’t just facing LeBron James — they’re pitching him

There has been strong reason of late to believe James would actually leave the Lakers before his playing days are over. First, it was Rich Paul who made things awkward for LeBron in Los Angeles earlier this season. That was followed by an ESPN report that painted Jeanie Buss in an unkind light with regard to her relationship and feelings toward the Lakers star.

It feels fair to assume James sticks around for one more year after this season. After a slow start, LeBron has rounded into form. The Lakers forward is averaging 22.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game, with shooting splits of 51-33-75.

James still has basketball left in the tank. Whether the four-time NBA champion wants to leave any of it on the table is a decision that remains unclear. However, if the question is whether LeBron can still play at a high level, the answer is a definitive yes.

The real question then becomes where that happens.

Many around the NBA continue to believe if James and the Lakers are headed for a split, the Cavaliers are the natural destination for LeBron to finish his career. That bid can start on Wednesday night.

While one single game will not sway an entire free agency decision, it can certainly play its part. An adoring crowd, a warm welcome from the franchise, and a ball game that ends with a Cavaliers win would all go a long way to having LeBron give one last Cleveland run some serious consideration.