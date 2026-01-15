Rich Paul’s comments could be pushing LeBron James back toward the Cavaliers

Who knew a player agent openly discussing why one of his client's teammates should be traded would cause such a ruckus? Actually, that one was pretty predictable when you say it out loud.

For those who need to be caught up to speed, Rich Paul and Max Kellerman started a podcast recently. There have been several comments from Paul that have not sat well with the Los Angeles Lakers. The most recent that has kicked things up a notch? That would be the Klutch Sports CEO openly floating the idea of trading Austin Reaves for Jaren Jackson Jr.

Dave McMenamin reported: "One of Reaves' agents ... approached Paul on the sideline near half court at halftime of the Lakers-Hawks game Tuesday. The two spoke for more than five minutes and the topic of conversation was Paul's public trade scenario regarding Reaves, sources told ESPN."

The Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers have continued to stand out as the two most logical places where LeBron James would end his legendary career. If this situation were to grow any uglier, the end result could become pretty straightforward.

Rich Paul’s growing noise might be doing Cleveland a massive favor

In McMenamin's report above, James tried to highlight that Paul's podcast is not a reflection of the Lakers star. They are two different men with two different viewpoints. LeBron said Reaves knew his feelings.

It could be as simple as that. This could be a bump in the road that eventually becomes an afterthought. Perhaps whatever conversations took place between the agents have settled things down a bit too.

However, if you're the Lakers, with both stars set to hit free agency in the summer, there is a clear priority.

Reaves is hitting his prime and has shown strong flashes of capability in filling the shoes as the co-star for Luka Doncic. James is nearing the end of his NBA journey.

Should Paul continue to be a distraction, and the Lakers feel better to simply wipe their hands clean of the situation, that paves the way for the Cavaliers reunion that Cleveland fans have dreamed of for James' final stop in the NBA. What other teams really make sense at that point?

The biggest threat to that fantasy becoming reality for Clevelanders would be whether James retires. If that is not the case, and LeBron signs himself up for one more season, Cavaliers fans could have Paul to thank in the process.