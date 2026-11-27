The Cleveland Cavaliers are missing Evan Mobley, and there’s still no real timetable for his return. He went down with a sprained left great toe earlier in November and has returned to some on-court work, but it’s uncertain when he’ll actually be back. In the meantime, his absence has revealed a potential problem for the Cavaliers: A lack of consistent scoring outside of the guard position.

Donovan Mitchell and James Harden are going to get buckets. That’s just what they do. And before he went down with an injury this season, Mobley was helping them out in that regard. He was having a great shooting season, too. But in his absence, nobody has stepped up consistently.

And if the Cavaliers want to seriously compete throughout the postseason this year, they’re going to need a bit more from their role players.

The Cavaliers need more scoring from their role players

Take a look at the Cavaliers’ recent loss to the New York Knicks. It was a two-man show. Mitchell and Harden led the way in the scoring department, and they didn’t get much help.

Mitchell finished the game with 30 points on 12-of-24 shooting, and Harden put up 28 points on 7-of-19 shooting. They took 43 of the Cavaliers’ 85 shots.

The next-best scorer on the team? Jarrett Allen. He scored just 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field. Nobody else scored in the double digits. As I said, it was a two-man show.

Mitchell and Harden combined to shoot 19-of-43 (44.2%) from the field. The rest of the roster shot 16-of-42 (38.1%). And if you take away Allen’s 5-of-7 shooting, that leaves the Cavaliers’ supporting cast at 11-of-35 (31.4%).

The Cavaliers need Mobley back. They need his shooting. They need his offensive presence. They need another guy who can score for them. A guy not named Mitchell or Allen.

Obviously, when the Cavs reach the playoffs, those two guys are going to be integral to their success. They’re going to have to lead the way in the scoring department. That’s part of what they do best.

But teams are going to focus on those two guys, and when they do, other players have to be ready to step up. Mobley is going to be one of them. Outside of him? It’s a toss-up right now.

His absence is revealing just how scarce scoring could end up being on this Cavs roster, and that’s not an ideal situation. Cleveland needs more scoring from the role players.