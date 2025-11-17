Cavaliers learning thrilling Kenny Atkinson lesson they can't afford to ignore

The Cleveland Cavaliers aren't on pace to match their 64 wins from 2024-25 and the world around them seems to be crumbling. Or so those awaiting their downfall say. Many have jumped to the conclusion that the team has regressed, with more losses within its first 14 games in 2025-26 than it had through its first 39 a season ago.

Despite the concerns over Cleveland's alleged regression, head coach Kenny Atkinson has his team doing all of the right things as it prepares for a quiet step forward.

The 9-5 Cavaliers have played each of their 14 games without Max Strus and 11 sans Darius Garland. Despite spending much, if not all, of the season without its All-Star point guard and a player in Strus who started 74.0 percent of their appearances in 2024-25, Cleveland is playing winning basketball.

The credit is by no means to be hoarded by one individual, but Atkinson's system and leadership have unquestionably influenced a positive return.

Cleveland is moving the ball well, playing for each other, and truly embracing the next man up mentality. It's developing talent from within and changing the way some of its most important players approach the game.

In the process, Atkinson has navigated a challenging time by handing his players the tools to perhaps win fewer than 64 games, but ultimately go further in the playoffs.

Cavaliers developing the habits that will make them true contenders

Cleveland currently ranks No. 1 in the NBA in deflections and secondary assists. Both statistics are reflections of how the Cavaliers have set a high standard for team play early in 2025-26, embracing a mentality that prioritizes the group over the individual.

Those aren't the only statistics of note, as Atkinson has his team developing positive tendencies in multiple phases of the game early in 2025-26.

Cleveland is currently No. 3 in the NBA in catch-and-shoot field goal attempts and has the sixth-lowest frequency of isolation possessions. It's also No. 4 in the NBA in average seconds per touch and No. 6 in passes made.

The statistics reveal an invaluable decisiveness whenever the Cavaliers have the ball, which has undoubtedly helped the team rank No. 11 in offensive rating despite Garland missing 11 games.

Cleveland overcoming injuries by playing tremendous team basketball

While just outside of the ranks of the elite, it's worth noting that Cleveland is No. 11 in the NBA in loose balls recovered and No. 12 in contested shots. Those may be the most important statistics of all, as the Cavaliers are responding to adversity by maintaining a high level of energy and intensity on defense.

As a result, Atkinson's short-handed team ranks No. 1 in turnovers forced, No. 9 in defensive rating, and No. 13 in opponent field goal percentage.

9-5 is by no means a poor record, especially when one considers that it has the Cavaliers just 2.5 games back of the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Any time a team is on pace to win 12 fewer games than they managed during the previous season, however, talks of regression will occur.

All the Cavaliers can do at this stage is develop healthy habits, however, and that's exactly what Atkinson is instilling in a team that's down two of its best players.

Once Strus returns to the lineup, the hope is that one of Cleveland's best 3-and-D players will improve its two-way efforts even further. A fully healthy Garland, meanwhile, offers value both as an isolation scorer and playmaker, and as a selfless catch-and-shoot option.

In the meantime, Atkinson is ensuring that Cleveland is doing everything possible to develop the type of habits that will ultimately pay off when the team is playing in April and beyond.