Cavaliers know the date to make their LeBron James homecoming pitch

When LeBron James was a member of the Miami Heat, one fan took things into his own hands to make a plea for the Ohio-born superstar to return to the place he once called home. The shirt worn to the game by that man had messages of 'We Miss You' and '2014 Come Back.'

For anyone similarly planning to be proactive with such a bold maneuver, the date to do so has been revealed. Dave McMenamin reported on Twitter/X that James' lone trip back to Cleveland in the 2025-26 NBA season will be on Jan. 28.

The Los Angeles Lakers play on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 28, sources told ESPN. It is LeBron James’ lone trip back to The Land on the schedule and this one comes 10 years after capturing the 2016 NBA championship with the Cavs. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) August 9, 2025

The Cavaliers are certainly not anywhere near the desperate position they were in after the first time James departed from Cleveland. Likewise, LeBron is not at the same caliber of superstar that he was during his prime. The days of James being the unquestionable best player in the world have passed.

Still, there are plenty of fans and even national media who want to see this reunion happen once more. With the Los Angeles Lakers pivoting to a future built around Luka Doncic, there is plenty of reason for James to seriously consider his options for the final years of his legendary career.

LeBron James’ storybook ending could still run through Cleveland

All the statements from James' agent, Rich Paul, this offseason have been primarily focused on one message alone. That would be James' relentless desire to keep pursuing the Larry O'Brien Trophy leading up to his retirement.

"LeBron wants to compete for a championship," Paul told Shams Charania after James picked up his player option. "He values a realistic chance of winning it all. ... We do want to evaluate what's best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career. He wants to make every season he has left count."

James will be spending 2025-26 trying to accomplish that championship goal with the Lakers. The summer of 2026 will offer him an opportunity to choose what should probably be the last team of his NBA career.

So, why the Cavaliers?

The sentimental connections are easy ones to make. However, James would also be able to properly chase a championship if the all-time great were to trade in his purple and gold for wine and gold.

Granted, in order to do that, the Cavaliers would also need a pretty hefty assist from James. LeBron would need to leave a lot of money on the table to join Cleveland and allow them to keep their current championship core together.

How do the Cavaliers encourage such chivalry from the NBA's all-time leading scorer?

On Jan. 28, they would need to welcome James back with a roaring crowd that reminds him how beloved the four-time champion remains in Cleveland. They would then need to follow that up by beating the brakes off the Lakers. That should give LeBron plenty to think about ahead of July.