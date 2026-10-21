Cavaliers will have to keep tabs on the new-look Pistons after gutsy comeback

The Cleveland Cavaliers came closer to the NBA Finals than they've been since LeBron James' second departure last season. Taking down the top-seeded Detroit Pistons wasn't enough, but it was a testament to improvement and a statement to the rest of the league.

Unfortunately, that series loss didn't break J.B. Bickerstaff's team. Nor did their months-long saga with Jalen Duren, as they showed in a gutsy comeback win over the Boston Celtics in the season opener.

Cade Cunningham and company overcame a sluggish defensive start to the game to come back from double digits, and they showed the type of balanced scoring that could be a legitimate threat to Kenny Atkinson's team this season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers must keep an eye on the Pistons

Too often, the Pistons became one-dimensional, stagnant, and predictable on offense. Cunningham put the ball on the floor and tried to make something happen, with Duren getting his points in the pick-and-roll, and everyone else chiming in occasionally. Not this time.

Duncan Robinson got scripted touches and made the most of his floor-stretching shooting; Duren was aggressive and tried to make a point, and Cunningham was his usual self. Even with John Collins having an off night, the Pistons looked much more balanced on offense, and he's a significant upgrade over John Collins.

Bickerstaff is also trying to turn Ausar Thompson into a playmaker, which can either go terribly wrong or scary well. It's way too early in the season to tell, but this team will certainly be worth keeping an eye on.

Of course, the Pistons aren't the only team that got better in the offseason. Mario Hezonja and Peyton Watson will give the Cavaliers two dynamic two-way players to match up with their jumbo ball-handlers, and Jaylon Tyson looks poised for a much-needed year-three leap. Also, Meleek Thomas looks like the real deal.

That said, the Cavaliers are the type of gritty and physical team that can be a thorn in anyone's side. And like most young teams that thrive in the regular season and then struggle in the playoffs, they've now experienced heartbreak. They're battle-tested, and if they can lick their wounds and get back on their feet, they can be a problem.

For years, the Cavs have dealt with a 'soft' label, and they haven't done much to flip the narrative. That's why making a statement against a bruising team like the Cavs will be a must, especially after already beating them in the playoffs last season.