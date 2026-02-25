Cavaliers just found perfect Sixth Man in a place no one expected

Cleveland Cavaliers wing Jaylon Tyson earned a starting role in Kenny Atkinson's lineup long before De'Andre Hunter was traded at the deadline, and we all thought Tyson was locked in as a starter for the long haul.

A 39-point explosion for Tyson on Jan. 16 solidified his rising star status within Cleveland's solar system, and a collection of excellent performances followed. The Cavs had finally found their wing!

This euphoric period for Tyson didn't last long, however. As soon as Cleveland re-tooled its roster at the deadline by adding James Harden and others, it became apparent that Tyson's role had shifted.

Jaylon Tyson might just be the Cavaliers' new (and awesome) Sixth Man

Over the last four games, Tyson hasn't been starting. Atkinson is rolling with Dean Wade alongside the Cavs' new-and-improved core four, and here's the thing -- the results have been too good to ignore.

Wade is thriving as a spot-up shooter alongside Harden's razor-sharp skip passing, and while Tyson understandably will need some time to adjust to the changing situation, he started to look more comfortable in Tuesday night's statement win over the New York Knicks.

Tyson led the Cavs in bench minutes and points, logging 27 minutes and dropping 12 points to go along with eight rebounds on an efficient 5-of-10 from the floor. He looked like a superior athlete to anyone in the Knicks' second unit (because he is).

Obviously, a bench role isn't the one Tyson would prefer, especially after such a tantalizing experience of being indoctrinated into the starting lineup as the next big thing in Cleveland.

That being said, if Tyson can embrace a Sixth Man role for the Cavs for the rest of the season, Cleveland will be the best version of itself for a serious playoff run.

Tyson shouldn't be discouraged, by the way, considering the main reason he's no longer in the starting lineup is that, frankly, he's too good to be.

With Harden and Donovan Mitchell demanding the overwhelming bulk of Cleveland's touches at the point of attack, Tyson is relegated to nothing but a corner-3 shooter in this lineup, and he's far more than that.

Wade is much better suited for this Sam Hauser-esque role, whereas Tyson is better able to flex his full skill set coming off the bench. When you're loaded with talent like Cleveland is, there will be starting-caliber players coming off the pine. Just ask Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis.

If Tyson can move past the stigma of being a bench player, he'll soon realize that he's actually in a much more opportune position offensively now that he's Cleveland's overqualified Sixth Man.