Biggest winner of Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter trade should be locked in as a starter

The Cleveland Cavaliers traded De’Andre Hunter to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night, which leaves no doubt that Jaylon Tyson will start for the Cavs moving forward.

Tyson had already established a starting role, but the Hunter trade cemented things. Kenny Atkinson hasn’t removed Tyson from the starting five since he exploded for 39 points against the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 16, and Tyson’s scored in double-figures in every game since. Cleveland is 6-2 during this stretch.

Jaylon Tyson’s role as a Cavs starter is officially secured

Tyson’s breakout has been one of the most fruitful elements of the Cavaliers’ 2025-26 season. Beyond the basketball benefits it's created, Tyson’s emergence has opened up cap flexibility for president of basketball operations Koby Altman, who was just able to free himself of Hunter’s $48.2 million cap hit over this season and next.

By sharp contrast, Tyson is making just $3.5 million this season, followed by $3.7 million and $5.6 million team options over the next two campaigns.

Tyson’s fit alongside Cleveland’s stars has been seamless and far more comfortable than any sort of chemistry Hunter was able to establish.

Tyson’s 46.3 percentage from deep makes him a nice floor-spacer for Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, each of whom thrives in space. With Tyson a threat from the corner, opposing defenses also have a more difficult time guarding screen-and-roll actions between Garland or Mitchell and Cleveland’s bigs.

Tyson is an excellent athlete, plus a willing defender and rebounder. He’s ultra-competitive and not lacking in confidence, making him a seamless addition to a team looking to contend for a title right now.

He’s injected this Cavs team with youthful energy. That is something that’s otherwise been missing from the squad, compared to last season.

From the moment Cavs fans heard that Altman was reportedly shopping Hunter, it was obvious that Tyson’s growth had played a key part. Cleveland’s been searching for the right wing ever since acquiring Mitchell. It turns out that Tyson may very well be that guy, and at an incredible price, to boot.

And for Cavs fans worried that the departure of Hunter may diminish Cleveland's depth on the wing, fear not. The incoming Keon Ellis can defend guards and wings. There's also the return from injury of Max Strus to look forward to, possibly in February.

Tyson's place within the Cavs' universe has become crystal clear, and Altman just made a savvy trade reflecting that new reality.