Cavaliers join frantic chase for coveted trade target ahead of deadline

The Cleveland Cavaliers are finally getting hot. They're just one game behind the New York Knicks for the second seed in the Eastern Conference, which felt almost out of reach just a couple of weeks ago.

That's why Koby Altman and the front office might go against their usual instincts and make some moves. The Feb. 5 trade deadline looms large, and they may have identified a 3-and-D reinforcement to help this team stay on track.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Cavaliers have officially joined the Keon Ellis sweepstakes. Unfortunately for them, per a previous report by The Athletic's Sam Amick, there are nearly a dozen NBA teams in the mix with them.

Cavs will face a tough competition for Keon Ellis

"League and team sources say the [Sacramento] Kings continue to draw serious interest in veteran guard Keon Ellis, with approximately 10 teams in pursuit of the 26-year-old. A deal is almost certain to go down before the Feb. 5 deadline, if not much sooner," Amick wrote.

Ellis has been a player to keep an eye on dating back to last season. He broke out as a fill-in starter, showcasing an ability to make shots from all three levels while also holding his own on the defensive end of the floor.

Nevertheless, that hasn't been enough to get consistent playing time for the guard-heavy Kings. With the team facing yet another roster blowout and rebuild, he will probably benefit the most from finding a new home.

Ellis averages 11.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 2.2 steals, 1.0 blocks, and 2.5 3-pointers on 40-36-63 shooting splits per-36 minutes this season. However, he's playing just 17.6 minutes a night for the 12-37 Kings.

Granted, his streaky shooting and the fact that he can't get on the floor for such a bad team might raise some doubts. That said, he's on a team-friendly contract, as he will make just $2.3 million this season.

The Cavaliers' perimeter defense could use a boost. Neither Donovan Mitchell nor Darius Garland are known for their defensive prowess. Jaylon Tyson has taken a leap on that end of the floor, having another shot-creator who can get stops outside of the arc could work wonders for Kenny Atkinson's team.

Ellis' strong market will probably drive his trade price higher than it should be. Still, the Cavs might be just a couple of tweaks from getting it together. They can't afford to let everybody else make moves while they just stay put.