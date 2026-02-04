Cavaliers biggest James Harden worry should already be setting in

The Cleveland Cavaliers acquiring James Harden could be awesome. I don't want to be Mr. Negative over here, so instead of ranting about all the things that could go wrong, I will present the Cavaliers with a feedback sandwich.

First, a positive piece of bread: The Cavs got one of the best scorers of all time who is still posting monster production. Then, a critical piece of meat: Harden has now forced his way off of four teams in the past five years. That's a pretty staggering pace of bridge burning, and the Cavs shouldn't delude themselves into thinking they're the place Harden is finally satisfied in. Then, another piece of bread; the Cavs might not need him to be around for that long. If the team makes it to the NBA Finals this year and convinces Donovan Mitchell to sign a long-term deal, then the move is immediately vindicated.

If the pieces of positivity in that sandwich feel like they pale in comparison to the elephant (meat) in the room, you're right. Yes, Harden remains an All-Star caliber talent, and yes, the Cavs winning the East this year would answer many questions. But every team's questions would be answered if they merely made the NBA Finals, and the consequences for the Cavs not doing that are larger than 29 other teams.

What if this team flames out in the second round again? James Harden has a player option for next year, and if there's one player in the NBA to whom you don't want to give a chance to leave a team, it's James Harden. Because he will leave. That's sort of what he does!

Basically, the Cavs are declaring that they believe their chances of making a deep playoff run this year with James Harden are better than making a deep playoff run ever with Darius Garland.

But with Harden's notorious playoff failures and his propensity to become dissatisfied without warning, is this a worthwhile bet?

James Harden will switch up on a team in a moment's notice

Not on the court, where he remains an offensive engine who will make the Cavaliers' offense better the second he steps on the court, likely next week.

Reportedly, Donovan Mitchell wanted James Harden specifically in Cleveland. To the front office's credit, they went and got the guy their superstar wanted. But if you think that other players' opinions of Harden influence whether or not Harden will skate town when we all least expect it, I have some bad news for you.

As soon as the Cavs acquired Harden, the clock started ticking down to Harden growing unhappy and heading somewhere else. Can this team break through in the playoffs — and survive Harden's inevitable playoff meltdown — before that clock hits zero?