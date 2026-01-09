Cavaliers have subtly made their stance on Darius Garland crystal clear

If the Cleveland Cavaliers wanted to trade Darius Garland, they probably would have already traded Darius Garland. A mainstay in rumors over the past few seasons, the Cavs point guard is an alluring target for plenty of reasons. He's a steadying force on offense who can orchestrate plays, can go off himself, is widely admired by fans and teammates, and plays on a highly reasonable contract.

This is just a gut instinct, but I would be shocked if the Cavs haven't gotten multiple offers for Garland. Most recently, the Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves have shown interest, according to Grant Afseth of the Dallas Hoops Journal:

The Sacramento Kings have kept an eye on Garland’s situation as they remain motivated to find a long-term answer at point guard following De’Aaron Fox‘s departure, sources tell Dallashoopsjournal.com. The Minnesota Timberwolves are another known team motivated for point guard help to take pressure off of Anthony Edwards. However, it’d be challenging for either team to find a viable path to add Garland.

I don't know if either of those teams has formally given an offer, but again, finding a trade partner for Garland isn't the difficult part here. He's rightfully valued around the league, and the Cavs not being outwardly willing to deal him, to me, says the Cavs value him just as much.

A Darius Garland trade should not be taken lightly

I recently wrote that the Cavs should take the "untouchable" tag off Evan Mobley if they haven't already. So no, Garland shouldn't be untouchable either. But I think the Cavs' refusal to take the first deal that's offered to them for Garland is the right stance to take.

His value isn't reflected in his raw stats, and I don't think Cavs fans realize how big of a loss it would be to not have Garland running this offense. Thus, a Garland trade shouldn't be looked at as the "easy" trade for this team — thankfully, I don't think the Cavs view it that way. If they did (say it with me) the deal probably would have happened.

We're all waiting for a move from the Cavaliers. This team lacks something, and trying to run things back in the playoffs with the same roster that keeps getting bounced in the playoffs would be approaching the definition of insanity. At this point, if Garland is part of that "move," I would be pretty surprised and pretty sad, because DG means more to this team than non-Cavs fans realize.