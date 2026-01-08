A once-unthinkable Evan Mobley choice could save Cavaliers at the trade deadline

Evan Mobley is a monstrously talented basketball player. Last year, he put together the type of season that Cavs fans had been hoping would come. Defensive Player of the Year, a career high in points, and a newfound confidence in his game.

He looked untouchable. The thought of Mobley being traded was a non-starter. It wasn't even worth discussing.

In year five, it's worth discussing. The Cleveland Cavaliers need to change something. This season has been one disappointment after another, followed by a bit of hope, then some more disappointment. I believe the quickest way to get better right now is by trading Evan Mobley. At the very least, the Cavs need to make it known that they're listening.

Mobley's game is far from perfect. In year five, he seems to be reverting back to some of the frustrating tendencies he had in the first few years of his career. A lack of aggressiveness on offense is the biggest frustration Cavs fans have with him.

But I think Mobley is still thought of very highly around the league, and I think the Cavs could fetch a pretty considerable return for him. As a 24 year-old coming off a DPOY campaign with four years of contract left, it shouldn't be too hard to find a taker.

Up to this point, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen have been the names floated on the trade market by the Cavs. But nothing's materialized — presumably because they weren't impressed with any offer they received for those guys.

Why not see what Mobley could get you? If there's a team out there willing to give up a starting-caliber wing and some first-round picks, why not take the big swing and try to make the run with Spida, Garland, Allen, and whoever comes back in a Mobley deal?

Anyone got any better ideas?

Jarrett Allen is good enough as this team's starting big man, but trading him isn't going to get the Cavs the value they're looking for. Evan Mobley is a better player than Allen, but the gap in what each guy would return on the trade market is much bigger than the gap between the two of them as players.

In other words — the best of both worlds is keeping Allen and trading Mobley.

The Cavs might need a big shake up... For real this time

The Cleveland Cavaliers are not good enough right now to win the Eastern Conference. I have not wanted to admit this for years, and I've held steady in my belief that this roster, constructed around four highly talented players, can make the NBA Finals.

Even after last season, which started off so dazzlingly only to crumble in the second round once again, I refused to give into despair. One more year, I claimed, and you'll all finally see what I've been seeing all along!

Now, almost halfway through 2025-26, the Cavaliers are medicore. There's no way to escape that; this team looks like a team that had real expectations last year, fell short, and doesn't have the energy for another stellar regular season. Maybe they're saving all their energy for the playoffs, sort of the opposite of the past few years — but I don't believe that, and I don't think you believe that, either.

So here we are. In January 2026. After years of rumors and speculation, I think the Cavs have actually, truly, really reached the inflection point; where do they turn?