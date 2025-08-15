Cavaliers given major gift by NBA to peak at just the right time

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ full schedule released yesterday, outlining the path for what is set up to be one of the more crucial seasons in franchise history.

Over the last few years, the Cavs have played their best basketball from December to February. During the 2023-24 season, they had an 18-2 stretch. Last year, they had a 15-game winning streak to start the season, and had another 15-game winning streak before the month of March hit.

Cleveland’s thorn in their side has been the month of March during the last few years. Whether it’s injuries, team struggles, or the gauntlet of a schedule, the Cavs have not entered the postseason playing at their best. With the schedule released, the month of March may finally be kind to them.

Cavaliers’ schedule in March is not as daunting as years past

Cleveland will play 15 games in March: seven at home, and eight on the road. They start the month off on the road against the Brooklyn Nets, but follow that up with a three-game homestand. The Cavs will also have four days off in between their March 3 home game against the Detroit Pistons and their March 8 home game against the Boston Celtics.

There are still some tough stretches. The Cavs will play seven games in 12 nights from March 9 to March 21 in six different cities.

After their road game against the New Orleans Pelicans on the 21st, Cleveland will have two days off before their home matchup against the Orlando Magic. That marks the start of another three-game homestand.

To end the month, the Cavs get two days off before a three-game Western swing against the Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers, and Golden State Warriors.

March is considered the home-stretch of the NBA season, as contenders gear up for the playoff months ahead. Cleveland has either limped into the postseason, or not has not played at a high-level.

Last season, they suffered a four-game losing streak in March, and it was their worst defensive month of the season. The defensive issues snowballed into their series against the Indiana Pacers, where it was exposed.

Cavs must maximize March to peak at the right time

Cleveland has won 162 regular-season games over the last three seasons. That is an average of 54 wins per year. They have mastered the 82-game marathon. Now, it is about the postseason sprint.

Making sure their core four of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen are all ready to play heavier minutes is key. So is ensuring their role guys like Sam Merrill, Max Strus, De’Andre Hunter, and Lonzo Ball are healthy.

Finding multiple postseason lineup combinations that work is key as well. The Cavs can use the month of March to do that.

What Cleveland accomplishes this regular season will mean nothing. It is all about the playoffs in the Land. The month of March has not been kind to them in years past, which has affected their playoff performance. This season, the March schedule is a little less daunting, which could lead to Cleveland peaking at the right time.