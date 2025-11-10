Cavaliers have already found their recipe for dominating the East

When Jarrett Allen is assertive on the offensive end of the floor, good things tend to happen for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Perhaps it's an oversimplification to a degree, but Allen's offensive production has long coincided with the Cavaliers' team success.

Early in the 2025-26 season, Cleveland is unleashing Allen's offensive game on opponents and thus developing the blueprint for dominance in the Eastern Conference.

While the 2025-26 sample size is limited, this isn't exactly a new trend. Cleveland went 52-9 when Allen scored at least 10 points in 2024-25 and 12-9 when he failed to—a difference of 40 wins and zero losses. It was also 22-3 when Allen attempted at least 10 shots and 32-5 when he got up at least eight.

What's puzzling about some of those numbers, of course, is that they reveal that Allen had 21 games below 10 points scored in 2024-25 despite failing to reach the mark just seven times in 2023-24.

Thankfully, Allen and Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson appear to be learning from past mistakes. He's far more engaged and involved on offense, operating as a source of reliable scoring rather than a mere supporting player who inherently overlooks their All-Star capabilities.

If Allen is able to sustain his current level of play, another All-Star nod and a significant step forward from the Cavaliers at large could be just over the horizon.

A more assertive Jarrett Allen makes the Cavaliers true contenders

Allen has scored at least 20 points in three of his eight appearances in 2025-26. That's an encouraging sign considering he reached 20 points in just 15 of his 82 showings in 2024-25 despite managing to do so 22 times in 77 appearances in 2023-24.

Cleveland is 3-0 when Allen scores at least 20 points in 2025-26, which is right in line with its 14-1 record under said circumstances in 2024-25.

Allen may never be the player who averages 20 points per game, nor does Cleveland necessarily need him to do so. What he must turn into a commonality, however, is an assertive mentality on offense that makes his peaks a more consistent possibility.

Considering he's attempted at least 10 field goals in half of his appearances after doing so in just 29.3 percent of his games played in 2024-25, the trend is encouraging.

Moving forward, the Cavaliers can proceed with confidence if Allen proves this isn't just a flash in the pan. He's one of the best centers in the NBA, and while scoring isn't his main skill, it's an ability that oftentimes accentuates other aspects of his game.

That's reflected in his statistics, as Allen has averaged 11.5 rebounds, 3.3 offensive boards, 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.3 blocks during his 18 20-point games since 2024-25.

With Allen seemingly no longer holding back, the Cavaliers have taken a clear step toward legitimizing their championship dreams. They're operating with a different level of confidence than they even displayed during their 64-win season in 2024-25, seemingly responding to adversity in a more resolute manner.

It's too early to know if this trend will last, but Allen and the Cavaliers are on the right track with an approach that could make them true contenders.