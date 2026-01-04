Cavaliers’ former NBA champion is reviving his career when it looked finished

At 37 years old, the expectations for Kevin Love leading up to this season were modest — at best. The former 2016 NBA champion with the Cleveland Cavaliers has looked a touch more youthful than many would have believed was possible.

When Love was sent to the Utah Jazz during the offseason, the popular belief from the jump was him getting a buyout from the franchise. That would have allowed the veteran big man to pursue a spot on a contending team for the 2025-26 season.

Instead, Love stuck around. The 18-year veteran reportedly embraced his role as a veteran leader for a young and developing team in Utah. NBA insider Brett Siegel reported a strong connection had formed between the former Cav and several personnel members of the Jazz.

If that was not surprising enough, there is more to this story now. After a slow start, Love has confidently hit his stride from an individual production standpoint too. The five-time All-Star may be far removed from his best days. However, the franchise legend is not completely drained of his powers just yet.

Utah have unlocked a version of Kevin Love most thought was gone

Love was thrust into a bigger role for the Jazz after the season-ending injury to their starting center. Walker Kessler needed shoulder surgery following a torn left labrum. That left the frontcourt in need of reinforcements.

Love has been one of the players who stepped up in that moment. Alongside fellow veteran Jusuf Nurkic, the pair of Jazz big men have done their part to help out the youngesters in Utah.

Jusuf Nurkic: When you're looking for the opportunity and feel wanted, it's definitely the most fun that I've had in a few years now. But it's just the support. I can't really stress enough how this organization is good. pic.twitter.com/VtVPk9r93k — JP Chunga (@JP_Chunga) December 31, 2025

"Me and Kevin (Love) talk every day to the young guys [that] we have a such a great thing here," Nurkic told reporters in a recent postgame press conference. "...It's such a great environment, and you have everything you need to succeed."

What Nurkic is saying has been true for the young and the old.

When Love has played, the scoring efficiency has been a massive improvement on his previous campaign with the Miami Heat in 2024-25. Last season, the former Heat big man only registered a true shooting percentage of 48.8. That number has jumped back up considerably.

Love has already outdone himself in terms of the highs too. In 2024-25, his best scoring performance was a 15-point outburst on Nov. 15 against the Indiana Pacers. Love has already topped that with a 20-point game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 12 of this season.

The counting stats are up for Love in several categories. No one is going to tell the longtime veteran to play an extra five years after this season. However, given the quiet resurgence, Love won't be totally rushed out the door either.