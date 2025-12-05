Cavaliers fans get jaw-dropping trip down memory lane as LeBron James’ record falls

In case you (somehow) missed it: LeBron James finally had his legendary double digit scoring streak snapped on Thursday against the Toronto Raptors. It was an unbreakable record that was started all the way back on Jan. 6, 2007 with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

1297 games. That is how many consecutive regular season matchups James went scoring at least 10 points. The next closest person on that list? Michael Jordan, who trailed a fair bit behind the Cavaliers legend, with only 866 games.

James lost the streak in the most LeBron-type of way possible. The Los Angeles Lakers star traded a good shot for himself up for a great shot involving his teammate, Rui Hachimura. The Lakers forward knocked down the buzzer-beating 3-pointer as his team won 123-120 against the Raptors.

"Beginning in 2007, I wasn’t like, ‘I’m about to start this double-digit streak," James told Dan Woike of The Athletic. "I just go out and play, and the game has given back to me, and it happened. And if it had to end, that’s the perfect way for me: making the right play.”

The world looked a lot different when LeBron started his legendary run

There was an incredible graphic that surfaced the day after James' streak came to an end. It showcased just how different the world was when a record that had its first notch over 17 years ago began its snowball effect.

My gosh lol pic.twitter.com/MLOa1gDSSO — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) December 5, 2025

LeBron, who has enjoyed 10 trips to the NBA Finals, was still a few months out from his first appearance. Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry had yet to debut in the league. Beyonce was dominating the charts (proving some things are built to last). The first iPhone had not arrived just yet.

It was a different world.

James was still on the rise, ascending to the throne that the King occupies today. So much time has passed that those jerseys rocked by the Cavaliers back in the day have now become vintage jerseys that inspire feelings of nostalgia.

So much has happened since the streak started. LeBron left Cleveland, won two championships in Miami, came back to the Cavaliers and won the franchise its long-awaited title, left again to join the Lakers, won another ring, and is now inching his way towards the end of his career.

Some will say the end of the double digit scoring streak represents just how close James is to the end. There is some truth to that. As the date many dread approaches, there will be a ton of Clevelanders who hope to see LeBron don wine and gold once more before it is all said and done.