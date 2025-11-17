NBA insider reignites the LeBron James rumor all Cavaliers fans hope is true

In 2014, LeBron James returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers to fulfill the ill-fated promise a fresh, young LeBron made to the franchise.

Game seven of the 2016 NBA Finals will always be the most unforgettable moment in Cavaliers history. James hoisted the Larry O'Brien trophy and exclaimed "Cleveland! This is for you!" Ever since that storybook ending to James' Cavaliers return, his exit to the Los Angeles Lakers has carried with it a question about a second return.

With the Lakers, LeBron won his fourth NBA title and his fourth Finals MVP. As the franchise shifts to a future with Luka Doncic at the center, however, where James finishes his NBA career may be in question. A potential final reunion tour with the Cavs has been rumored, and NBA insider Zach Lowe recently added fuel to the fire.

In a recent episode of The Zach Lowe Show, he proposed that the Cavaliers among several teams willing to host the James retirement tour.

"Now, what happens after this season? I know people with the Cavs who are looking around like, ‘You want to do a retirement tour?’ I know people with the Warriors are looking around like, ‘Hey, you want to fulfill that dream over here?’ Dallas — that was a rumor." Zach Lowe

The Golden State Warriors had been interested in a LeBron trade at the 2024 trade deadline, but nothing came to fruition as James reportedly showed little interest in the move. The Dallas Mavericks' recently implosion following the Luka trade, James is unlikely to choose that team. The Cavaliers, though, may be in perfect position not only to welcome LeBron back once again, but to need him back.

The Cavaliers are the perfectly landing spot for LeBron's final season

Cleveland's 2025-26 season has not started as hot as they would have hoped. Donovan Mitchell is one of the league's best scorers once again, but the rest of the team has struggled to show any consistent production. Evan Mobley's progression is not as quick as the Cavs may have hoped, and Darius Garland's injury woes continue. Jarrett Allen has had great nights but has also had great disappearing acts, as well.

LeBron James, even at 40 years old, is still the caliber of All-NBA talent the Cavaliers need to advance beyond a title hopeful to a Finals favorite. Cleveland can often look like a basketball club without much direction or hustle on the hardwood. The Cavs lose focus and allow teams to go on unanswered runs.

If LeBron's Lakers tenure does not end in his retirement, the Cavaliers would be foolish not to chase a second homecoming, even if it requires significant roster overhauls. With the Cavs' current position in the second apron of the luxury tax, acquiring James in any trade or sign-and-trade would require major turnover, but that may be what the Cavaliers need if this season goes under.

Lowe's comments are just that right now - comments. Still, LeBron has never denied a willingness to come back one more time. The Cavaliers have two legitimate stars in Mitchell and Mobley. Three of James' four titles have been part of a big three comprised of himself, a dynamic guard and a floor-spacing two-way big man. Cleveland is perfectly positioned to win again with James.

Returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers for another championship more than a decade later may be the perfect final chapter to the greatest NBA career any player could wish to have. LeBron James is already a household name forever, especially in Ohio, but a retirement tour in wine and gold would still add more to his undying Cleveland legacy.