Cavaliers fans hoping for Malik Beasley get dream-crushing blow

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the NBA teams who have continued to hold an open roster spot throughout the start of the 2025-26 season. Many in Cleveland are hoping that eventually gets filled by Malik Beasley. Those people are going to be disappointed to hear what the free agent had to say.

On social media, Beasley was asked about whether a comeback to the Detroit Pistons was in the cards for him. The 3-point marksman held nothing back in terms of what he desires for his NBA future (h/t Pistons Talk).

Beasley said, "If I do go back to the NBA, it’s gonna be with the Pistons. Like I said, I'm not signing, I didn't sign anything yet, but I have my highest ties there. I had my best season there last year, and hopefully I can fit back in with the team. So, that's the update from me."

It sounds like Beasley is still waiting on the all clear from the NBA to potentially rejoin a franchise for this season. The league did just have to deal with a gambling scandal already that involved Terry Rozier, Chauncey Billups, and other key figures, so the caution is understandable. If the former Piston gets his green light, Beasley is leaving no doubt that Detroit is at the top of his list of destinations.

Cavaliers’ last roster spot could prove more valuable than Malik Beasley

There is no doubt that the veteran sharpshooter would make a strong addition to the Cavaliers rotation. In 2024-25, Beasley averaged 16.3 points per game, shooting 43.0 percent from the field and 41.6 percent from beyond the arc, finishing as the runner-up for Sixth Man of the Year.

However, there may be a more tactful use of that final roster spot that Koby Altman and the front office are holding out for. It may not even involve the pursuit of Beasley, or any other free agent for that matter.

The Cavaliers, as everyone knows, are over the second apron. That comes with several drawbacks when it comes to executing trades. Having that open roster spot could allow for an easier path towards a vital deal to fine-tune the personnel for the championship pursuit.

There's that, or there's also the more bleak version of the story. If the Cavaliers figure out before the NBA trade deadline that they just do not have enough, it could also be used to sell pieces much more easily in an abrupt retool.

Either way, that open roster spot will not be without value. Just because Beasley is unlikely to fill it does not mean the Cavaliers cannot capitalize off it in other maneuvers.