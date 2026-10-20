Cavaliers fans are buying the hype (sort of), but one annoying question remains

The Cleveland Cavaliers are giving their fans plenty of reasons to get excited. Lots of fans are happy that it seems like the team is on the up and up, even if some of them are still disgruntled and not ready to start believing. Even with all that uncertanity in the airIt's still a good day to be a fan of the 216.

We've got some new faces, y'all, and another chance at redemption. Young players are delivering hope, and social media has spent much of the preseason celebrating everything from the promising rook Meleek Thomas to Jaylon Tyson's encouraging performances. But there's something missing from all that enthusiasm.

Proof.

For all of the excitement, though, Cleveland isn't trying to become an entertaining basketball team. It's trying to become a championship team. And after another postseason ended without a trip to the NBA Finals, the most important question isn't whether the Cavaliers look exciting. It's whether they're actually getting better where it matters and when it matters.

Cleveland's preseason excitement is understandable

It's difficult to blame Cavaliers fans for enjoying what they've seen. Watson has already provided the kind of athletic highlights that make their way around social media , with his emphatic dunk attracting thousands of likes.

Tyson has also drawn attention for his preseason performances. Cavaliers reporter Spencer Davies praised Tyson's preseason showing, reflecting the growing interest in what Cleveland's younger contributors might provide.

And that's before considering the intrigue surrounding Meleek Thomas, Mario Hezonja and the possibilities created by a deeper rotation. There's a legitimate reason to believe Cleveland could be more versatile than it was a season ago. But preseason highlights are designed to show what players can do.

Championship basketball eventually reveals what they can do consistently, against better opponents, when defenses are specifically prepared to stop them.

Those are two very different tests

The warning signs deserve as much attention as the highlights

The Cavaliers' biggest problems won't necessarily announce themselves through a disappointing preseason result. They might appear in smaller moments.

Consider another observation from Davies, who criticized Cleveland's ball security during an exhibition. It's hardly evidence of a season-long problem. Preseason games involve experimental lineups, unfamiliar combinations and players competing for roles.

If we're being honest, the observation raises a worthwhile concern.

A team featuring Donovan Mitchell and James Harden cannot afford to repeatedly undermine its offensive talent with careless possessions. And Cleveland's questions extend beyond turnovers.

Can Harden and Mitchell develop an offensive partnership that remains effective when opponents take away their preferred actions? Can Evan Mobley become a more assertive offensive decision-maker?

Can Kenny Atkinson identify dependable combinations when the rotation tightens and every possession becomes more consequential? Those questions won't be answered by a highlight reel.

Cleveland's 2026 Eastern Conference Finals appearance demonstrated that the Cavaliers belong in the postseason conversation. Their sweep at the hands of the New York Knicks also demonstrated that belonging isn't the same as breaking through.

There's a reason we're hoping for prime Donovan Mitchell and some semblance of MVP Harden as Cleveland's championship odds have continued to invite skepticism. The regular season will provide opportunities to improve. The playoffs will determine whether that improvement was meaningful.

The Cavaliers need more than another promising regular season

Here's where Cleveland's optimism deserves some credit. This roster has the pieces to become more dangerous. Mitchell remains a devastating scorer. Harden can organize an offense. Mobley's development could transform the Cavaliers' ceiling, while Allen provides an established defensive foundation.

And the emergence of reliable contributors could give Atkinson more options than he had last postseason. But options aren't solutions until they're tested.

The Cavaliers need to show they can protect possessions, adjust when their initial offense stalls and maintain defensive discipline against elite competition. They also need to establish which players deserve responsibility when the games become uncomfortable.

That's what makes this season so interesting. The excitement isn't necessarily misplaced. It simply hasn't been validated. Cleveland fans should enjoy the dunks, celebrate the young players and embrace the possibilities.

But after everything this franchise has invested in winning, the standard has to be higher than looking impressive in October. The Cavaliers don't need to win the preseason popularity contest.