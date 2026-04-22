Cavaliers' dream LeBron scenario is suddenly slipping even more out of reach

Back in January, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers would "gladly welcome" LeBron James back over the summer if he wanted to return. While nothing is official, so you can't fully rule out a reunion yet, what the 41-year-old is doing with the Lakers makes it seem more likely that if he does keep playing, it will be in LA.

LeBron is still unsure whether this season will be his last, a decision that won't come until after the Lakers' season ends, whenever that is. Right now, they're up 2-0 over the Rockets in the first round of the playoffs, and they've gotten there without Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves, both of whom could return sometime during the postseason.

In other words, the further LA goes, the further Cleveland's dream of reuniting with LeBron and winning another title becomes. Even just him finishing his career with the Cavaliers would be meaningful, given what he's meant to the organization and the city. Watching him end things where it all began would be extra special.

It feels more and more likely that LeBron will stay with Lakers

Even two months ago, the idea of James playing his last season in purple and gold felt very real, but the Lakers' shift in March changed everything. They looked like one of the best teams in the league, winning nine straight games, distancing themselves as the No. 3 seed in the West. As unlucky and untimely as the Dončić and Reaves injuries were, they weren't as detrimental as most thought.

It helps that Los Angeles has LeBron, no matter that he's in his 23rd season, as he knows how to turn back the clock and run the show.

He had 19 points (9-of-15 shooting), eight rebounds, 13 assists, two steals, and one block in LA's Game 1 107-98 win over Houston. The superstar followed that up with 28 points (8-of-20 shooting), eight rebounds, seven assists, and one steal in the Lakers' 101-94 win in Game 2. Oh, and he's averaging 38.5 minutes per game. No big deal!

Cavaliers' LeBron reunion might already be out of the question

One of the things that LeBron values more than winning is his family. He gets to spend time with his oldest son, Bronny, at his job, and go home to his wife and daughter when he's off. His youngest son, Bryce, is a short flight away at Arizona, where he's on the men's basketball team. Being that close to the ones who mean most to him is important.

A temporary relocation to Cleveland, assuming he'd choose to return to Los Angeles after retiring (and why wouldn't he?), might not seem like that big of a deal, but if LeBron and the Lakers are winning, why would he go elsewhere? At least this offseason, as Rob Pelinka and LA would reportedly welcome him back for another year.

Never say never, especially when it comes to LeBron, but after how the past few weeks have gone, not only does it feel like he'll keep going for at least another season, but it will be with the Lakers.