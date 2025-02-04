Cavaliers could steal a perfect veteran wing after latest blockbuster Bulls trade

Trades are enticing, especially with a franchise so close to being NBA Finals favorites, but the Cleveland Cavaliers have seemed content to stay quiet at the trade deadline for the third season in a row.

Whether this is the right choice or a mistake is yet to be seen. Trade proposals and discussions around ideal targets are worthwhile still, but Cleveland might have a different perspective by the time the February 6 deadline passes. Instead, the buyout market and free agency pool could draw the Cavs' eyes. As injuries plague Cleveland's wings Dean Wade and Isaac Okoro, adding a veteran forward on a cheap rest-of-the-season contract could bring the Cavs a step forward in their Finals hopes.

During what has been a shocking and exciting approach to the trade deadline, the Chicago Bulls may have gift wrapped the perfect late addition for the Cavaliers after trading away former All-Star Zach Lavine. In a massive multi-team deal, the Bulls shipped Lavine to the Sacramento Kings as a replacement for De'Aaron Fox who headed to the San Antonio Spurs. Chicago received three players for one, forcing them to waive two current players to make room.

To make the three-team trade official, Chicago waived Torrey Craig and Chris Duarte, two veteran wings who will likely draw interest on the free market.

Craig is an ideal fit for the Cavaliers

Duarte, a four-year NBA veteran, could be the first choice for many contenders or teams in search for a talented wing to fill out their depth. For the Cavaliers, though, pivoting focus to his senior counterpart would be a more impactful move.

This season, Craig has hardly made an appearance after suffering a leg injury since December 30. In just nine games, the 34-year-old forward averaged just 6.9 points and 2.8 rebounds. As he approaches his return, though, the Cavs should take a serious look at the two-way wing. In eight NBA seasons, Craig has averaged 6.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and shot 35.5 percent from deep.

These numbers are nothing jaw-dropping, but Craig has carved out a solid career as a consistent role player and impactful bench option. He is not at the peak of his talent any longer, especially as he recovers from an injury. Still, Craig can make a team better in a backup role.

Standing at 6-foot-7-inches, the former undrafted prospect is a big wing with the size and strength to guard either forward position. During his tenure with the Phoenix Suns, Craig was a major facet of the Suns' success, helping lock down rival scorers and remain a fearsome perimeter threat offensively. Placing Craig in a low-minutes role gives the Cavaliers an extra option to challenge competitors when injuries occur or matchups do not favor Cleveland's leading wings.

How the Cavaliers can add Craig

Since the Bulls waived Craig, the Cavaliers do not have as much control signing him. Unlike a buyout free agent, players waived are not immediately fully in control of their future.

He is on waivers for 48 hours after leaving the Bulls officially, and any teams that submit a wavier claim within that two-day period will win their claim based on a predetermined waiver order. As of the 2024-25 season, waiver order is determined by team records this season.

Unsurprisingly, Cleveland's league-best 40-9 record puts them at the bottom of that list. This leaves the Cavaliers two paths to bringing Craig to town.

First, if each of the 29 other franchises prioritize Duarte over Craig and do not place a waiver claim for him, then he could eventually fall into Cleveland's lap - assuming the Cavaliers claim him off waivers themselves. This is probably not the Cavaliers' best chances to add him. But, the other option is just as luck-based.

Cleveland's second option to sign Craig for this season is if he clears waivers, meaning no teams claim him within the 48-hour period. This would allow Craig to sign to any team of his choosing, so long as that organization makes an offer. The Cavaliers are under the first tax apron and have one open roster spot, meaning they could theoretically sign him.

Chances are slim that Craig is miraculously available for the Cavaliers. He is on a veteran minimum salary now, meaning any team interested could easily claim him off waivers without a problem. The Cavs' best bet to land the ex-Chicago wing is seeing every competitor avoiding Craig due to fears of his lingering injury. At 34 years old, a significant leg injury is nothing to sweep aside. If the Cavaliers believe that they can put Craig in a position to contribute without facing too many setbacks from his injury, though, then they should feel little concern.

The draw to the latest free agent is not because the Cleveland Cavaliers want another star or are looking for a replacement in the starting lineup for the small forward spot. As always, a waived player or buyout candidate is most likely going to play sparse minutes in response to an injury or unpredictable situation. While Torrey Craig is not a spectacular athlete who leaps out of the arena, he could give the Cavaliers insurance as they approach their third consecutive postseason run at the Finals.