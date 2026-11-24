The Cleveland Cavaliers have a corner-three problem, although it's probably not the one most fans would expect. Cleveland is actually shooting quite well from that part of the floor. The issue is that one corner has been considerably more productive than the other, creating an imbalance that opposing defenses would be foolish to ignore.

Through 17 games, the Cavaliers are shooting approximately 40.3 percent on corner threes, ranking fourth in the NBA. That's an excellent number, particularly for a team already attempting more than 40 three-pointers per game.

However, the combined percentage conceals a substantial difference between the two sides. Cleveland is shooting 44.7 percent from the right corner compared with just 33.8 percent from the left. That's nearly an 11-percentage-point gap, which is difficult to dismiss when the Cavaliers are trying to establish a consistent offensive identity.

The problem isn't that Cleveland can't make corner threes. It's that the Cavaliers haven't been equally dangerous from both corners.

Cleveland's corner-three imbalance deserves attention

The Cavaliers have attempted 114 right-corner threes compared with 77 from the left, meaning the more productive side has also received considerably more opportunities.

On the surface, that sounds like sensible shot selection. If one side is working better, why wouldn't Cleveland continue going there?

Because the goal of an effective offense isn't simply to repeat whatever has worked most recently. It's to create enough uncertainty that defenders can't comfortably anticipate where the next scoring opportunity will develop.

When a team becomes noticeably more effective from one side, it creates the possibility of predictable offensive patterns. Defenders can become more comfortable shading toward preferred passing lanes, anticipating where shooters will relocate or committing extra attention to the areas where the offense has been most successful.

That doesn't establish that opponents have already figured Cleveland out. Seventeen games are too small a sample to make that claim. But the disparity is worth examining before it becomes a more persistent weakness.

The Cavaliers need to make both corners dangerous

Corner threes are particularly valuable because they're shorter than attempts from above the break. They're also essential to maintaining offensive spacing, especially for a team built around guards who regularly penetrate the defense.

When Mitchell or Harden attacks the paint, defenders have to decide whether to stay attached to perimeter shooters or help prevent an easy basket. A properly spaced floor makes those decisions considerably more uncomfortable.

Cleveland already has the shooting talent to create those problems. The Cavaliers' roster features multiple perimeter threats, and their overall three-point production remains among the league's stronger marks.

Yet roster construction and offensive execution aren't interchangeable. As Cleveland's roster imbalance has already demonstrated, possessing talented players doesn't automatically guarantee that their abilities complement one another.

Atkinson should be paying attention to how the Cavaliers occupy both corners, how quickly players relocate when the ball changes sides and whether their actions consistently generate high-quality looks from either direction.

The answer isn't necessarily to force more attempts from the left corner. It's to ensure the offense doesn't become dependent on a preferred side of the floor.

Cleveland can't afford a predictable offensive identity

There's an important difference between an early-season statistical imbalance and a fundamental offensive flaw. Cleveland's corner-three shooting is too productive overall to suggest the entire approach needs to be dismantled.

Nevertheless, the Cavaliers should be interested in understanding why the right corner has been so much more effective. It could reflect personnel, shot quality, lineup combinations or simply the normal volatility of a relatively small sample. Whatever the explanation, the discrepancy deserves a closer look.

Cleveland's offense is at its best when defenders have to account for threats everywhere. If opponents begin anticipating where the Cavaliers prefer to generate their perimeter looks, that advantage becomes considerably easier to manage.

The Cavaliers don't need to reinvent their three-point offense. They need to make sure both corners are equally capable of making opponents regret leaving someone open.