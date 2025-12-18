Cavaliers connection could help push Lauri Markkanen to a new home before February

Lauri Markkanen has found himself the subject of constant trade chatter ever since the Cleveland Cavaliers banished him to the perpetual rebuild of the Utah Jazz. Coincidentally, it could also be the Cavaliers who help free him from that environment before the NBA trade deadline.

Don't be mistaken, it won't be a reunion in Cleveland for Markkanen. However, it could involving getting back together with the old head coach Lauri played for with the Cavaliers. Michael Scotto cited JB Bickerstaff as a prime reason why a trade to the Detroit Pistons could be on the table.

Scotto wrote, "Rival NBA executives have linked the San Antonio Spurs, Memphis Grizzlies, and Detroit Pistons as potential suitors for Markkanen in the past. ... Pistons coach JB Bickerstaff coached Markkanen in Cleveland and was fond of their time together, sources said."

The NBA insider did mention the Pistons do not have an 'urgent need to make a trade.' However, the expiring contract of Tobias Harris could come into play as something that warrants movement before the window to make deals expires on Detroit.

JB Bickerstaff and Lauri Markkanen already know they work well together

Bickerstaff dared to play tall ball with Markkanen during their time together in Cleveland. It worked out for both sides.

Markkanen had a productive season, averaging 14.8 points per game on a 58.2 true shooting percentage. The Cavs improved from 22 to 44 wins in the process. It was the prelude to a breakout All-Star campaign with the Jazz during the 2022-23 season for Lauri.

Granted, that breakout, and his career year in 2025-26, is exactly why Utah won't rush to push Markkanen out the door. It was also Scotto who told everyone just a few days back of Lauri still being viewed as a building block for the Jazz. It would take a serious effort to pry him away.

The Pistons do have the young talent and overall assets to make this one interesting. The Cavaliers are already slipping behind their Central Division rivals. Giving Cade Cunningham a star like Markkanen to play with would make them even more imposing as an Eastern Conference threat.

The even larger problem here would be the limitations on how the Cavaliers keep pace, due to their second apron restrictions. The gap between both teams could be widened so much more, leaving Cleveland with no viable path to closing the distance during the 2025-26 season.