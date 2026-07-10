New LeBron James hint is either taunting the Cavaliers or amazing news

LeBron James is the king of free agent decisions. And he seems to be relishing his latest tease of the Cleveland Cavaliers as fans desperately try to piece together tiny nuggets of information to predict his future team.

James has milked each one of his "decisions" over the years, whether his infamous television special in 2010 or the Sports Illustrated "I'm Coming Home" feature in 2014. In 2026, a LeBron with much more gray in his beard is having a great time stringing the NBA along as he makes his latest choice for his next team.

LeBron James is dropping hints

This summer, LeBron began by waiting for his son Bronny's contract to become guaranteed before publicly announcing that he would not be returning to the Los Angeles Lakers. Then his agent Rich Paul went on his podcast and unveiled the "whiteboard" detailing the different options for LeBron's next team -- featuring nuggets like the oil trade in Dallas or the lack of Darius Garland being deciding factors.

Now teams are sending "voice memos" to Paul to pass on to his No. 1 client, a truly insane development in the year 2026. This is not 2010; there are no elaborate pitch meetings going on. Teams are desperate to gain an edge in wooing the best free agent still on the market.

And all the while, James is hanging out in Northeast Ohio, teasing Cavaliers fans with his proximity and keeping his lips sealed.

Is LeBron tipping his hand - or teasing fans?

The latest hint is enough to kill Cavs fans, because it's not clear whether it's a sign that he's coming or a coincidence played up for effect. Cleveland fan account HoodiGarland put together social media posts from not only James, but Max Strus and Donovan Mitchell as well. On Thursday morning, all three players posted about playing golf and what could certainly be the same course:

It genuinely couldn’t be any more obvious bro pic.twitter.com/ZNuzno0J1h — ¹⁰ (@HoodiGarland) July 9, 2026

Was it the same course? Was LeBron playing golf with his future teammates? It's enough to make Cavaliers fans think the storybook reunion is on the cusp of coming together.

It could also be a massive coincidence. NBA players love to play golf, especially during the offseason when they aren't playing games late into the night and getting up for morning shootarounds. They may all have been at different courses entirely.

Fans are dying to know his decision

This is the level of speculation that fans are hanging onto as they await LeBron's decision. And each piece of information, real or otherwise, is analyzed and hyped up. "Perhaps this means Max Strus is not being traded." "What if LeBron is using this as leverage for other teams to open up more money to give him?" The possibilities are endless.

Adding LeBron James would be a massive boon to almost any team. If he chooses to come home to Cleveland, they will be a better team -- but there remain major fit issues with James Harden, Mitchell and LeBron. They would not instantly be the title favorites.

If he doesn't come, however, they are merely running back last year's team minus Dean Wade and Keon Ellis. That's not an optimistic plan for reaching the NBA Finals. Landing James would be a massive boost to their goals of contending.

Is he coming back to Cleveland? Is he dropping breadcrumbs to his plan? Or is he merely the ultimate tease? Are Cavs fans grasping at straws?

Only time will tell.