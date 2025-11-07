Cavaliers can't afford to ruin what's made them an East powerhouse

This season, it's no secret that the Eastern Conference is weaker than usual. The Boston Celtics, the usual frontrunner, aren't the same without Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, and Kristaps Porzingis. The Indiana Pacers are without Tyrese Haliburton after their surprise run to the NBA Finals.

The Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks are also off to subpar starts after being preseason darlings. Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo is running a one-man army for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Amongst all of that, this seems like a make-or-break for this Cleveland Cavaliers squad. That is especially true now that everyone is getting healthy.

Darius Garland made his season debut on Wednesday, Donovan Mitchell exploded for 46 points against the Philadelphia 76ers, Evan Mobley is taking a creation leap, and Jarrett Allen has come alive in his return to action. It looks as if the Cleveland is finding its 2024-25-esque form.

When evaluating what makes a team great, many (rightfully so) look towards how they fare against the highest competition. However, an undervalued aspect of great seasons is how teams show up against the bad teams. For this Cavaliers squad, that will be especially prevalent this year with much of the conference struggling to find its footing.

Great team like the Cavaliers should almost always beat the worst ones

Saying the good teams beat the bad ones is an obvious statement. But, it's crucial in that to be great, you absolutely must handle business against the lowliest of opponents.

Last year's NBA champion, the Oklahoma City Thunder went a blistering 37-4 against teams under .500, the best mark in the league. In 2023-24, the championship-winning Celtics went 30-3 against below .500 clubs, also the best in the league.

Looking back at Cleveland's history, the LeBron James-led Cavaliers went 30-4 in 2015-16. That was easily the best of James' second tenure in Cleveland (they 'coincidentally' won the title that year).

The case is simple: the teams that, night in and night out, don't slip up to teams they have no business losing to are better positioned they are to fare in the playoffs. That goes for both a record and overall maturity standpoint.

Cavaliers have done what they've needed to so far

This early in the season, it's hard to judge records against teams above and below .500, because so few games have been played. Thus far, Cleveland is 1-1 versus teams under that mark.

The victory came against the Brooklyn Nets and loss was against the Celtics. However, it's a safe(ish) bet to say that Boston will finish above .500 and the Toronto Raptors (who Cleveland lost to) will finish below it.

The Cavaliers have faced a number of the better teams in the conference, including the New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Bucks, Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers. Looming ahead, is a number of weaker opponents including the Washington Wizards, Miami Heat, Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies. They will also play the Chicago Bulls, who sit atop the East now but are likely bound for regression.

While it's still early, this will be a key stretch for the Cavaliers as they attempt to separate themselves from the rest of the pack. The good thing is that Cleveland has absolutely dominated the Wizards, Bulls, Heat and Grizzlies in recent years.

Against Washington, the Cavaliers have won an unbelievable 12 straight wins dating back to 2021. In those games, the Wizards were outscored by a total of 212 points. It's been a similar story against Chicago, with Cleveland winning four straight contests and 11 of the last 12 since 2022.

Things are hardly any different against Miami, with the Cavaliers winning six straight against the Heat including a four-game sweep in the first round of the playoffs last season. Lastly, against Memphis, Cleveland is 5-0 in the previous five contests dating back to 2023. All in all, if the Cavaliers are truly as good or better than they've been in recent years, results against these inferior opponents will show it.

Cavaliers' success will bring balance to the rotation and depth

If Cleveland can continue to beat up on these bad teams, it will do wonders for their rotation. Firstly, Kenny Atkinson will be able to play around and experiment with the team's lineups.

Garland, Allen and Sam Merrill all just returned. De'Andre Hunter and Max Strus are expected back soon. With continued success, Atkinson can tinker now with what will be best for later.

On that front, with Hunter being back very soon and Strus as well in the future, the wing depth will get crowded. Jaylon Tyson has emerged in recent games as a viable option in the rotation, and these upcoming matchups will be crucial for him to keep a large role as guys filter back in.

Tyrese Proctor is another player who could see increased action over the next couple of weeks, and if so, he'll reach a crossroads on his role for the rest of the year. The same goes for Craig Porter Jr., who faces an uphill battle competing for time with Garland, Mitchell, Proctor and Lonzo Ball.

Not only will the players in the back end of the rotation get their time to shine should the Cavaliers continue to beat up on their impending schedule, but a longer runway will be given to the recently injured stars that are crucial for the success of the team.

Most importantly might be Garland, as coming back from his toe injury he'll have no rush to play a ton of minutes, or perhaps even suit up every night. Allen too, who just returned from a broken finger, likely won't have to see more action than he needs too.

The NBA season is long and grueling. Teams with aspirations for May and June will have to find ways to manage their stars in November and December to keep them on the court long term.