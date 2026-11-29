When the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat meet at Rocket Arena on Sunday afternoon, it'll be a meeting between two basketball teams that have experienced their fair share of adversity this season. What's particularly interesting, however, is how differently these two organizations have responded to it.

Just a few weeks ago, the sky was falling in Miami. The Heat were 3-6, struggling on both ends of the floor and trying to figure out how to maximize the talents of Giannis Antetokounmpo alongside Bam Adebayo. Erik Spoelstra has since managed to galvanize his troops, and Miami has won eight of its last nine games.

Unfortunately, the same can't be said about Kenny Atkinson and the Cavaliers. For all the encouraging words Cleveland's head coach has offered in recent weeks, they've done remarkably little to change the product we're seeing on the basketball court.

One of these teams has emerged from adversity looking stronger and more cohesive, while the other appears to be buckling under the weight of it.

The Heat are improving while the Cavaliers are standing still

On November 7, Miami ranked 20th in offensive rating and 26th in defensive rating. The Heat had plenty of legitimate concerns about their roster and the compatibility of their personnel, but Spoelstra found a way to get everybody moving in the same direction.

Their resurgence hasn't come at the expense of inferior competition, either. Over the past two weeks, Miami has defeated Houston, Milwaukee, Oklahoma City and New York, in addition to handing Cleveland a 133-121 loss during NBA Cup group play.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers haven't won consecutive basketball games since October 28. They're coming off consecutive losses in which they were outscored 68-36 in the fourth quarter, and they've officially been eliminated from the NBA Cup.

Following Wednesday's loss to New York, Atkinson suggested that the team's spirits were better than ever. Well, it'd be nice to see some evidence of that on the basketball court.

Miami's response to adversity has manifested itself in the win column. Cleveland's response has largely consisted of encouraging postgame commentary and assurances that things will eventually improve. At some point, the Cavaliers have to give their fans something more substantial to work with.

The Cavaliers have become alarmingly dependent on home-court advantage

What's keeping Cleveland's season from looking considerably worse is its performance at Rocket Arena.

The Cavaliers are 7-3 at home and an abysmal 2-7 on the road. Nearly 78 percent of their victories have come in front of their home crowd, and the difference between their winning percentages at home and away is nearly 48 percentage points. We're essentially watching two different basketball teams depending on where the Cavaliers happen to be playing.

At their current road winning percentage of 22.2 percent, Cleveland is on pace to win approximately nine of its 41 road games this season. Even if the Cavaliers maintain their respectable 70 percent winning percentage at home, they'd finish the season with roughly 38 wins.

In other words, the Cavaliers would need to win 32 of their 41 home games just to finish the season at .500 if they continue winning on the road at their current rate. And here we are talking about a team that entered the season with championship aspirations.

There's also a rather cruel irony associated with Cleveland's predicament. Its inability to win on the road is jeopardizing its chances of securing home-court advantage in the postseason, the very advantage upon which it has become so dependent.

Cleveland can't allow its home record to deteriorate

Sunday's matchup against Miami is precisely the sort of game the Cavaliers need to take advantage of. Cleveland will have had three full days to rest and prepare, while Miami will be playing its third road game in five days. The Cavaliers will also have the benefit of having already played the Heat this season and knowing firsthand what gave them trouble.

Atkinson has had ample time to prepare his team to respond accordingly. Spoelstra, meanwhile, has spent the better part of November demonstrating just how quickly a basketball team's fortunes can change when everybody gets on the same page.

The Cavaliers' slow start is becoming habitual, and the last thing they need is for another Eastern Conference opponent to further widen the gap between them.

Miami has managed to turn its early-season struggles into something productive. Cleveland is still allowing its struggles to dictate the course of its season.

Until the Cavaliers figure out how to win basketball games away from Rocket Arena, they simply can't afford to lose to Miami on Sunday. Frankly, they can hardly afford to lose to anybody at home right now.