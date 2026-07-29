Cavaliers can't afford to let Max Strus trade chance slip through their fingers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are running head-first into some brutal second-apron troubles. Heading into this season, they should be okay, but after this year, things could get sticky. Max Strus seems like an obvious candidate to be a casualty of the second apron, and if the Cavs believe that to be the case eventually, they should try to trade him.

Strus is set to make $16.7 million this upcoming season, and he’ll be in the final year of his deal. Selling an expiring Strus contract, in theory, doesn’t sound too hard. But with how hesitant some teams are to take on money, it’s probably more difficult than it seems. That said, in the right buy-now situation, Strus’ salary could be a very useful tool to have.

Cleveland should be on the lookout for ways to turn Strus’ expiring salary into an upgrade on either side of the ball this season.

Cavaliers need to use Max Strus' contract as a trade chip

Losing out on LeBron James really hurt the Cavaliers this summer. Had they landed him, they would have been a top contender in the Eastern Conference. But they didn’t. He went to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Now, the Cavs may find themselves stuck in the middle. A lot of teams in the East got a lot better, and they didn’t make any significant moves this summer. But a Strus trade could help them get better.

Cleveland needs to keep its eyes on the prowl. The right trade may not exist right now, but by the deadline, it could pop up. And even if the perfect deal doesn’t present itself, Strus should still be on the trading block.

If the Cavs don’t think they are going to re-sign Strus next summer – a relatively likely outcome, considering how close they are to the second apron – then they almost have to trade him.

Letting Strus walk in free agency for nothing would be a bit silly, unless there were truly zero offers available on the open market. But the Cavs should try to find something.

There will inevitably be selling teams. Teams that want draft picks and to shed salary. Strus’ contract will be a great way to help teams shed salary, as he won’t be on the books past this year.

What if the Milwaukee Bucks decide to sell on Jaime Jaquez Jr.? What if the Chicago Bulls move on from Norman Powell? What if the Brooklyn Nets try to trade Michael Porter Jr.?

There are plenty of options the Cavs should keep their eyes on, and Strus’ contract could act as an ideal trade chip.