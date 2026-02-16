Cavaliers will have a brutal decision to make when NBA expansion arrives

Keon Ellis sneaks into the back of the list for Cleveland (7)

Recently acquired from the Sacramento Kings, the 26-year old Keon Ellis could play a very important role as the team's best point of attack defender.

While some may disagree on his total value, there isn't much doubt that Ellis filled a definite need when the team acquired him. He'll be asked to be nothing more than be a 3-and-D guy, guarding the other team's best player when he's in and knock down open 3s. While he hasn't shot the ball great this season, he's still a career 41.4 percent shooter from deep.

His contractual situation is a bit tricky. He's an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year meaning that as is, he actually probably wouldn't even be eligible for a protection. But, the Cavaliers are likely to extend him at some point in the near future.

So, we'll treat him like he is eligible because if he was available to be poached by another team, there's a good chance that they would take a swing on the cheap 3-and-D wing with some room to grow.