Cavaliers' Keon Ellis decision is already crystal clear

The 2026 trade deadline shifted the Cleveland Cavaliers' approach to the latter half of the regular season.

Cleveland finally broke away from the core four model that had defined the team over recent years. Trading Darius Garland for James Harden added a new star leader to the group, but the Cavs' smartest deadline move bolstered the bench unit to new heights.

Last season, the Cavaliers traded for De'Andre Hunter, targeting him as a 3-and-D big wing. While his defensive impact on the Atlanta Hawks had been subpar, Cleveland added him with a hope that his elite three-point shooting and physical build could lift the Cavs to true contention. This year, as his defense failed to improve and his scoring fell, the Cavaliers moved Hunter for Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis from the Sacramento Kings in a three-team deal.

Schroder, a veteran point guard journeyman, has already proven his value as a tested leader. His feisty defense and team-oriented playmaking is elevating the bench unit's versatility and impact.

On the wing, Ellis is already showing tremendous value for his high motor, tough defense and solid perimeter shooting. In his first three games in wine and gold, Ellis is averaging a pair of steals and grabbing three rebounds per game. He is serving a low-volume complementary role, willingly doing the dirty work to make the game easier for his teammates.

Ellis' defense has not been his only value. His shooting and athleticism are also game-changing talents for the Cavaliers. It took just three games to become a fan favorite with exciting fastbreak highlights.

We are still wondering how Keon Ellis goes this to fall?



Impressive 😲



— NBA (@NBA) February 10, 2026

Ahead of this year's deadline, Ellis emerged as one of the top trade targets across the league for all the reasons the Cavaliers have appreciated his arrival. He additionally is one of the most affordable players in the NBA, owed just $2.3 million for the final year of his current contract.

The Cavaliers need to re-sign Keon Ellis this summer

Keeping Ellis in Cleveland is a must-have for the Cavaliers. In just a handful of games, he is helping reshape the Cavs' defensive identity. Despite injuries still plaguing many of Cleveland's best defenders such as Evan Mobley and Dean Wade, Ellis is making a difference in his first few appearances.

As of February 9, 2026, Ellis is extension-eligible for as much as $52 million over three years. Given the Cavaliers' inflated cap sheet, signing Ellis now would push the Cavs' second-apron issues further. However, trading for him this season transferred his Bird Rights to the Cavaliers.

Recent years have shown many teams eager to compete in "pre-agency", trading for players early to use Bird Rights to keep them on the next contract. Oftentimes these deals revolve around All-Star talents, but the Cavaliers made a key addition in pre-agency with Ellis. If his

When free agency hits this offseason, the Cavaliers will be in the best position to sign Ellis to a better contract than any rival suitor. His immediate results prove the Cavs made the right choice targeting him in the trade market. After losing Isaac Okoro's point-of-attack defense this past summer, adding Ellis revived the Cavaliers' perimeter defensive identity. Adding on his reliable three-point shooting makes keeping Ellis in town a no-brainer choice.

The Cleveland Cavaliers' acquisition of Keon Ellis was a calculated move to navigate the treacherous second apron. Ellis is a winning player with intensity and grit. His skillset perfectly suits what the Cavs needed, and adding him early gave them the opportunity to keep him in the long-term if he proved to be a good fit. Luckily for Cleveand, that took just three games. This summer the Cavaliers cannot hesitate to keep Ellis in wine and gold.