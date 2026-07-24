Cavaliers' Bronny plan overlooked what mattered most to LeBron

During the LeBron James saga, The Stein Line reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers wanted to keep a roster spot open for Bronny (subscription required). Most people thought that gave them another edge in the sweepstakes, but that's not how it played out at all.

After ESPN's Shams Charania broke the news that James would be signing with Philadelphia on a two-year deal, the superstar tweeted that he seriously contemplated retirement at the end of last season, but that he wants to chase another championship. He believes the Sixers were the best choice for him to do so.

The moves that Philadelphia made before Friday aligned with what LeBron was looking for, headlined by the Jaylen Brown trade. The Sixers also signed Dean Wade and Anfernee Simons, both of whom will now be key pieces off the bench.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers' big move of the offseason was extending Donovan Mitchell. James Harden waited to sign a new deal to give Cleveland more financial flexibility to get LeBron.

What Cleveland has done this summer (more like what it hasn't) didn't move the needle for James. He didn't prioritize a landing spot that could also accommodate Bronny, though, of course, the Sixers could try to make that happen. However, as Ramona Shelburne reported, there isn't a plan in place right now for that to go down in Philadelphia.

As for the impact of LeBron James’ decision on his son Bronny James, Rich Paul, the agent for both tells ESPN that "they are not a package deal" and there's no current plan or request for Bronny Janes to join his father in Philly.



Bronny James recently had his contract… — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 24, 2026

Cavs were willing to save spot for Bronny, while Sixers were aggressive

Philadelphia didn't trade for Brown to boost its chances of getting James, though, as Rich Paul said shortly after the deal, it was "great" for the Sixers' chances. The front office took the obvious opportunity of getting off Paul George's contract for a player of Brown's caliber and jumped on it.

That move alone was enough to make Philly's outlook for next season look a lot better, which now looks even better with LeBron.

The Sixers were active, while the Cavaliers waited in the dark, hoping that signing James would be their offseason splash and that, as a result, his son would also join him. But that's not a demand that LeBron made.

Technically, he didn't make any at all, at least not publicly. He was sitting back, watching how the last few weeks unfolded while thinking over what he wanted next, not waiting to see which teams would or wouldn't try to trade for Bronny, a decision that the Lakers wouldn't be obligated to agree to.

It would've been a feel-good story for James to end his career where it all began, with his son, who was born when LeBron was with the Cavaliers, but that's not what the 41-year-old was prioritizing. He wants to win, and he can do that with the Sixers.