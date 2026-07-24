LeBron James' decision means one thing for the Cavaliers

LeBron James finally made his decision and once again, the Cleveland Cavaliers were left out to dry.

James is signing a two-year deal, with a player option, with the Philadelphia 76ers. It continues an absolute stunner of an offseason for the Sixers, who acquired Jaylen Brown earlier this summer from the Celtics.

The Cavs were in the mix until the end for James, with the allure of returning home seeming to be in their favor. However, it was not enough, and for a Cleveland team that has done nothing this summer, this only means one thing.

The Cavs have to pivot and pivot fast

This is a team that is desperate for help on the wings and adding James would have helped tremendously. Now, Cleveland has to find other options, and while there aren’t many on the open market, they could make moves via trade to upgrade their forward spots.

They have been keeping tabs on Jonathan Kuminga, who is a free agent, but it would require the Cavs having to do a sign and trade, likely involving Max Strus. Kuminga had success when Kenny Atkinson was on the Warriors’ staff a couple seasons ago, so that familiarity could help a lot. Kuminga is coming off a solid resurgence with the Hawks as well, and Atkinson is known for his development and getting the most of out of players.

They could also try and do business with the Mavericks, who have a logjam at forward. A wing like P.J. Washington or Naji Marshall would benefit Cleveland. The same goes for the Hornets, who have a similar logjam, and longtime Cavs target Royce O’Neale on their squad.

Internal development will also be key. Guys like Jaylon Tyson and Nae’Qwan Tomlin will be relied upon next season to contribute at the forward spots. Tomlin had a very strong summer league and Tyson is coming off his best season as a pro, but did have a subpar playoff run. Getting those guys to be consistent threats will help the Cavs a lot.

Either way, Cleveland is going to have to trade for some wing upgrades and given how deep we are into the offseason, they are going to have to move very fast. At least now, they can move on with the rest of their summer. Along with wing upgrades, expect a new James Harden deal. James left them in a huge holding pattern, but all is not lost.