Cavaliers brass humbled Dean Wade, and Cleveland fans are here for it

How do the Cleveland Cavaliers actually feel about Dean Wade? On Tuesday, I wrote an article reiterating my stance that the Cavaliers shouldn't be prioritizing Wade in the way that they apparently are (NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Cleveland prefers to retain Wade over Keon Ellis this summer, knowing they can't have both).

On a related note, it was refreshing to hear a Cleveland radio host wonder out loud this week why the Cavs like Wade so much.

And well, some new intel arrived on Wednesday suggesting that Cleveland's infatuation with Wade does indeed have its limits, at least financially speaking. According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the Cavaliers turned down Wade's efforts to secure a contract extension last season.

"Last season, Wade hoped to sign an extension with the Cavaliers, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto wrote. "Yet, despite unsuccessful talks and interest from other teams in trading for Wade, including the Houston Rockets before they signed Dorian Finney-Smith in free agency, the 6-foot-9 forward remained in Cleveland."

The Cavaliers weren't willing to give Dean Wade the contract extension he desired

After spending a couple of days brooding on the Cavs' obsession with Wade, this extension news makes me feel better about the situation. Do I still want them to move on from Wade and get someone cheaper to replace him, while also giving Jaylon Tyson more minutes? Yes.

Would I prefer the Cavs to retain Ellis over Wade (if they had to keep one), which is the exact opposite of what they are reportedly planning to do? Yes.

But at least Cleveland wasn't foolish enough to make their excessive salary cap situation even more dire by throwing an extension at Wade. Now the question is, can the Cavs adjust their thinking on Wade before it's too late and realize that he's not at all necessary to the core four's success (and can be easily replaced)? We'll see. I'm not betting on it.

It'll be interesting to find out what Dean Wade's market value is this summer

Scotto mentioned the Rockets as a suitor for Wade, and touché -- it's not like Wade isn't a valuable piece. He's a decent 3-point shooter (though not the elite shooter that the Cavs seem to think he is), and he offers good size for position (though not All-Defense type stuff that the Cavs seem to envision).

If Cleveland thinks they can retain Wade at an affordable number, isn't that kind of a bad sign, as it would indicate that there aren't a ton of teams out there willing to pry him away at a price he can't turn down? I find it hard to believe that the Cavs wouldn't be able to bring in another, cheaper wing to fulfill most, if not all, of the tasks that Wade provides for them. I repeat: Let him walk.