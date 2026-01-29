Cavaliers have already tipped their hand ahead of the trade deadline

The Cleveland Cavaliers were just 17-16 heading into a pivotal matchup with the San Antonio Spurs on December 29th. Many thought that the slow start would be the precursor to the team finally blowing up their roster.

Given their limited financial flexibility as the NBA’s only team in the second-apron and the middling results that were being produced, pressure was mounting on Cleveland given their championship expectations. Since then, the Cavs have been one of the best teams in basketball.

They are 11-4 in their last 15 games. Only the Los Angeles Clippers have been better than Cleveland during that span.

The Cavs have seemingly figured out their offense and despite their poor 3-point defense at times, it seems that they have found the right combinations defensively to stifle opponents. They have allowed 110 points or less six times during their hot streak. They are also 13th in defensive rating during that span, after ranking 16th during the month of December.

Even with their strong stretch, the rumors never seem to go away with these Cavaliers. With the trade deadline coming up, there seems to be a better idea of what direction Cleveland will go in.

Cavaliers won’t have a major trade deadline shake-up

For those that are expecting Cleveland to have a trade deadline like 2018, they will likely be disappointed. Chris Fedor of cleveland.com reported the Cavs are not interested in a major shake-up at this time and want to see the team get healthy as they enter the stretch-run of the regular season.

Cleveland has already reportedly rebuffed trade offers on De’Andre Hunter and Dean Wade. The fact that the Cavs are declining offers on Hunter despite his well-documented struggles shows the belief President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman has in the roster.

Wade offers being declined comes as no surprise, given his importance to the team’s defense, and his fit with the core four. He is an expiring contract, but Cleveland has until June 30 to extend him. Given the rate things are going, it won’t be surprised to see Wade locked up by then.

With the team turning a corner and their current standing in the East, the Cavs would be wise to not make any drastic moves. They are playing their best basketball of the season and are showing the team chemistry that made them so special last season.

A move around the margins is likely still in play, but don’t expect any rotation players to be moved by next week for Cleveland.