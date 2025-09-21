Cavaliers already have perfect safety net for Larry Nance Jr.’s injury concerns

Larry Nance Jr. is not someone who any NBA fan would describe as the model of good health. The Cleveland Cavaliers big man has been an injury risk consistently throughout his time in the league. Luckily for Cleveland, they have Nae’Qwan Tomlin to turn to.

Tomlin is currently on a two-way contract with the Cavaliers. The young big man is certainly not a household name by any stretch of the imagination. That should make it all the more of a pleasant surprise when the 24-year-old emerges as a formidable force during the 2025-26 season.

Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com revealed the attitudes towards Tomlin among the franchise are very optimistic. With the Cleveland reporter covering Donovan Mitchell's three-day minicamp for the players in New York, there was strong praise for the soon-to-be NBA sophomore.

Pluto wrote, "He is thin at 6-foot-9 and 210 pounds. The Cavs are working with him to add strength and more muscle on his frame. Tomlin has impressed the coaches. They love his attitude, 'He’s humble and he works.”



Nae’Qwan Tomlin has crystal clear path to unexpected arrival this season

Tomlin has yet to leave his mark on the NBA. In 2024-25, the Cavaliers frontcourt member averaged 7.2 points and 4.3 rebounds in 12.6 minutes per game during his five appearances for the team.

However, the signs of a productive player have been there in the G League. Tomlin posted 20.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. The young big man was effective from the field, even showcasing the ability to stretch the floor, while delivering strong defense on the other end.

G League production and NBA production are two different stories. The optimism from the coaches does make it sound as though there is a belief in Tomlin for when his NBA body does fill out.

The Cavaliers will need the insurance policy. Injuries are already mounting for the team and Nance is yet another player who should be on high alert to join that group.

The returning role player only played 24 games last season with the Atlanta Hawks. In general, Nance has never played 70 games in his career. 67 was his career high. That was done with the Cavaliers in the 2018-19 season.

This should all but guarantee Tomlin his moments to make an impact. The Cavaliers will need to make the most of those instances, given their young big can only be active for 50 regular season games on his two-way deal.

Granted, that could change if Tomlin is elevated to a standard contract by season's end. Koby Altman and the front office are not expected to fill the 15th spot on the roster, meaning his deal can be converted in time for the NBA Playoffs, should there be enough reason to make that move.

Tomlin will never have a better opportunity to carve out a permanent spot in the NBA than 2025-26. It sure does sound as though there is enough reason to put stock into that development ahead of training camp.