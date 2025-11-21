Cavaliers added the absolute perfect fit this offseason

Having versatile role players is the key to winning an NBA championship. That is something the Cleveland Cavaliers realized they needed more of after their flameout against the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the playoffs.

In the offseason, they traded Isaac Okoro to the Chicago Bulls for Lonzo Ball. Ball had battled injuries for the last three years, but his playmaking ability, tenacious defense, and his basketball IQ were all qualities the Cavs needed off their bench.

Head coach Kenny Atkinson likes having multiple ball handlers. Ball’s versatility was simply too good to pass up on.

Even with his injury history, Ball has all the traits for an ideal championship-level role player. So far this season, he has shown that for Cleveland.

Lonzo Ball has been the perfect connective player for the Cavaliers

Ball’s efficiency is nothing to write home about, as he has only shot 33.3 percent from the field, and 31.3 percent from 3-point range. Despite that, he has been doing all the little things so far for Cleveland.

He is averaging six points per game, four rebounds, five assists, and a steal per game. He is averaging two deflections per contest, and his ability to get into passing lanes is a huge reason why the Cavs are first in the league in deflections per game (24.3).

The addition of Ball has also allowed for Cleveland to have more lineup flexibility as well.

He has played a lot of minutes at small forward, thanks to his bigger frame at 6 feet 5 inches. In the 122 possessions he has played at the three, the Cavs have a sterling +21.2 net rating, including a stingy 105.0 defensive rating. Those three-guard lineups that Atkinson loves are finally able to come to fruition.

Offensively, Ball has been pushing the pace, and his passing has made life easier for everyone on the court. He has nine games of at least five assists, and his ability to run the break is part of the reason why the Cavs are currently seventh in the league in pace.

Ball’s ability to cause chaos defensively, push the ball offensively, and his knack of impacting games, even if he is not scoring, is what makes him the role player Cleveland has been missing. He may only be playing 23 minutes a night, but his impact has been felt regularly.

The Cavs’ number one priority has been making sure Ball remains healthy throughout the year for the spring. That is when the games will truly count, and Ball has all the traits to help Cleveland’s quest for a championship.