Cavaliers' Achilles heel threatening to crush them again in the playoffs

The Oklahoma City Thunder, and even the Indiana Pacers, proved that depth and versatility rule the NBA in 2025. No one doubts whether the Cleveland Cavaliers have the former. It is that adaptability that many still have questions about.

The Cavaliers have been pinpointed as the favorites to win the Eastern Conference in 2025-26. This has been the subject of a lot of eager anticipation in Cleveland. However, not everyone is completely sold on them being the obvious answer as to who will represent the East in the 2026 NBA Finals.

Two men who are in that latter group are The Ringer's Justin Verrier and Rob Mahoney. The hosts of Group Chat shared their concerns about the Cavaliers during a recent episode of their podcast.

Verrier doubted Cleveland's ability to 'take the conference by the throat' and 'carry that through the playoffs.' Mahoney said it would take 'a bit of imagination' to really talk oneself into believing the Cavaliers are the team who can fill the role of the East's clear frontrunner.

Familiar concerns continue to dictate conversations about the Cavaliers

"How do they become the sort of playoff competitor that we saw them be in the regular season," Mahoney asked. "...Do they have the personnel to do that? Do they have the moving pieces to tactically evolve over the course of a series? I just don't quite see it."

The podcast host questioned why the New York Knicks, who have a better postseason track record in recent years, were not being hailed as the favorites. Verrier agreed, highlighting the improved depth and mindset to help pace New York as a major selling point for an already strong group.

Adding Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson in the 2025 offseason has been overstated as a game-changing solution to the Knicks' depth problems. However, it is what they represent that allows for a more understandable case of liking what New York has.

The versatility of the Knicks' rotational pieces, and the kind of roles and lineups they can slot into, lends itself well to the NBA Playoffs. New York should be built for pressing towards the needed adjustments that any given matchup threatens them with.

Where most people will find issues with the Cavaliers is doubt about how much their pivotal pieces can fill that same requirement. Cleveland comes off as a touch more stiff, lacking the malleability desired by postseason basketball.

There should be some hope of players like Lonzo Ball and Larry Nance Jr. boosting that department. However, the pieces can be moved around the core four a lot before the questions fall on those main guys themselves.

Answers for these concerns will not be found until 2026 brings forward April, May, and hopefully for Cavaliers fans, June. The anxiety will remain in the pits of Clevelanders' stomachs in the meanwhile.