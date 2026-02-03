Brian Windhorst says the quiet part out loud about Donovan Mitchell

The Cleveland Cavaliers are approaching a crossroads moment with Donovan Mitchell.

The 29-year-old superstar is only under contract with Cleveland for one more season following the current campaign. He'll be extension eligible in the summer of 2027 while staring at a $53.8 million player option, which, health-permitting, he's sure to cast aside.

Still ringless, yet at the height of his prime, Mitchell could soon look to greener pastures outside of Cleveland. While there's still time for the Cavaliers to make a gigantic splash before the trade deadline (like, a Giannis-sized splash), it's more likely that Mitchell will arrive on the doorstep of 2027 with a huge decision to make.

Donovan Mitchell's future in Cleveland is uncertain past 2026-27

ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently spoke about Cleveland's Mitchell conundrum, saying during a new episode of the Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast that, “This is one of those uncomfortable situations where you have to check in with your star player.”

But what would that conversation entail, exactly? Would Koby Altman be asking Mitchell about his stance on keeping or trading Darius Garland?

Mitchell and Evan Mobley are obviously the two components of Cleveland's "core four" that Altman should be prioritizing moving forward. It makes plenty of sense to trade Garland and/or Jarrett Allen as a means to build a more sustainable supporting cast around the Mitchell-Mobley duo, but as of now, Altman hasn't budged in that regard (he still has two more days!).

Windhorst's main message to Altman and the Cavs' front office about Mitchell was that Cleveland runs the risk of losing Spida if they fail to look and operate like a contender between now and the summer of 2027.

The fairytale outcome for everyone is that Mitchell signs a five-year, $380 million extension in '27. Cleveland has two more postseasons before then, and there's no reason why they can't contend in both of them. This year might be the best opportunity, given the state of Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton at the moment.

All the Mitchell-inspired reasons for the Cavs to be all-in right here and right now are the same reasons that might convince Altman to get ultra-bold in his pursuit of Giannis.

They always say that title windows in the NBA open and close much faster than anyone expects. How long do the Cavs have, if we even consider them contenders right now?

Cleveland certainly was in that conversation last season, and things have been picking up for Kenny Atkinson's club of late. Giannis or no Giannis, the best thing for the Cavs when it comes to their relationship with Mitchell is to go on a deep playoff run this spring.

Of course, Mitchell himself will be shouldering the brunt of that effort.