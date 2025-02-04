Breaking slumps and Cleveland All-Stars: Cavs Week 15 takeaways

In what has been the craziest week in NBA history, the Cleveland Cavaliers had a lot to be happy about. The Cavs had another undefeated week at 4-0, including a 144-101 stomping of the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. Dallas was probably still feeling the effects of the Luka Doncic trade and Cleveland took full advantage.

In another perfect week, what were the biggest themes? Here are the three biggest takeaways from week 15 of Cavs basketball.

1. The Cavs have three NBA All Stars

Donovan Mitchell got his wish on Thursday night: he will not be Cleveland’s lone representative at All-Star weekend. Darius Garland and Evan Mobley will be joining him in San Francisco, a culmination of sorts for a successful first half of the season for the Cavs.

For Garland, it is his second All-Star selection, but this one might be sweeter than the first. After a down year filled with injury and loss, many were quick to write off Garland. He has bounced back in a big way this season, one of only two NBA players averaging 21.0 points, 6.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 40% on 3s. The other? Nikola Jokic.

As for Mobley, he has finally taken the leap in year four, averaging a career-high in points (18.3) and three-point percentage (39.8), while adding nine rebounds, three assists, and almost two blocks per game. Head coach Kenny Atkinson has unlocked him and Mobley reaps the benefits with his first All-Star selection.

2. Historic offense

Cleveland has had a historic offense all season and that continued against Dallas on Sunday in electrifying fashion.

The Cavs scored 91 points in the first half, becoming the fourth team in the play-by-play era to accomplish that feat. They also made 26 of their 45 three-pointers, the highest mark in franchise history. Eight players made at least two three-pointers. Eight players scored in double-figures. Cleveland shot 57 percent from the field and had 39 assists. They also had 33 fastbreak points.

All in all, it was another historic offensive showing for the Cavs in a season that has been full of them. This one though, might have been the best yet.

3. Welcome back Sam Merrill

Merrill has endured a tough two month slump, as across December and January, he shot only 30 percent from three-point range. Against Dallas, he finally broke out of his rut.

Merrill scored 27 points and hit nine of his 13 three-pointers in 23 minutes of action. He looked confident coming off of screens and showed no hesitation in his shot. That is something that the Cavs are going to need from the sharpshooter in the second half of the season.

Much has been made of Merrill’s struggles and whether or not the Cavs could potentially move him for a wing upgrade, but Cleveland needs him and he showed why on Sunday.