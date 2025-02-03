Cavaliers sharpshooter just outplayed Klay Thompson in the game of his life

12 times in his career, Klay Thompson has hit nine or more 3-pointers in a single game.

Thompson, unquestionably one of the greatest shooters in the history of basketball, holds the single-game 3-point record with 14 made triples. Setting the benchmark at nine 3-pointers, his dozen such games is eclipsed only by Damian Lillard (14) and his former teammate Stephen Curry, who has done it a whopping 44 times.

Prior to Sunday afternoon, 125 players had accomplished that feat in the course of NBA history at least once. That number is now 126 after Sam Merrill added his name to the list.

It's understandable if you missed what happened, as the NBA world was still reeling from the shocking Luka Doncic blockbuster trade. The Mavericks were too, as they were absolutely demolished by the Cavaliers without four of their five starters. Cleveland set a franchise record with 91 points in the first half and cruised to a 144-101 victory.

If you missed it, I'll say it again: Sam Merrill made nine 3-pointers in a single game.

Sam Merrill was incredible

Merrill, the undrafted, unathletic guard who scrapped and clawed his way to an NBA roster spot. Who has carved out a real role on the Cavaliers team these last two seasons but is likely an unknown to most casual basketball fans. Playing opposite of a Hall of Famer who plays the same style as Merrill, Klay Thompson himself, it was Merrill who was shooting flames off of his hands as he shot the basketball.

Klay deserves a bit of a pass, as he was playing with a severely depleted Dallas roster around him. That meant there was more defensive attention on him, shutting off his airspace and preventing him from getting off clean looks. Merrill certainly benefited from playing alongside All-Star teammates.

Yet it was Sam Merrill shooting 9-for-13 from 3-point range for 27 points on Sunday, and it was Klay Thompson going 0-for-6 from deep and just 1-for-10 from the field. Playing 18 minutes and scoring two points is a line you expect from Merrill, not from Klay Thompson. But on Sunday it was the undrafted no-name who got the last laugh.

Only four players in the history of the Cleveland Cavaliers have ever hit nine 3-pointers in a single game. Darius Garland and Kyrie Irving are obvious guesses. C.J. Miles is a less obvious one, but he was a streaky shooter who could get hot from time to time.

Add Sam Merrill to the list, not only of Cavs to hit nine triples but the list of reasons why the Cavaliers can win it all this year. They have players like Sam Merrill, capable of blowing up for a career night at any time. If it's not Merrill, it's Ty Jerome. If it's not Jerome, it's Georges Niang. Or Caris LeVert. Or Max Strus.

The Dallas Mavericks were destroyed on Sunday afternoon. Evan Mobley had 22 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. He and Donovan Mitchell were a game-best +47 for the game. Caris LeVert returned for 10 points and a +26 mark of his own. The Cavs were firing on all cylinders, and the Mavericks couldn't keep up.

The Cavaliers set a franchise record with 26 3-pointers, hitting 57.8 percent of their shots from downtown. Sam Merrill was at the center of it all, banging nine of his own, and making Klay Thompson feel like the imposter.