Breaking down must-see stats that define the Cleveland Cavaliers' perfect start
Defense is still the Cavs' identity
For all of J.B. Bickerstaff's flaws as an offensive coach, he undoubtedly made Cleveland a fearsome defensive squad. After four seasons, Bickerstaff was relieved from his duties in Cleveland and has since joined the Detroit Pistons as head coach.
Bickerstaff preached physical defense and quick close outs. Replacing Bickerstaff with Atkinson showed a clear shift in priorities from the front office, targeting an offensive coach over their former defensive mentality.
This choice could have led to the much-criticized scoring showcases that NBA fans witness in the modern era. Cleveland's first three opponents have recorded an average of 107.7 points per game, the sixth-lowest in the league. Their defensive rating ranks fifth at 105.2, pushing teams to their limits and forcing tough shots.
This defense extends beyond low scoring totals, though. The Cavaliers are forcing turnovers, tied for the third-most steals per game at 12 on average. Mitchell has led the way, averaging 2.3 steals per night, followed closely by Evan Mobley's two steals. Mobley has also tacked on 2.3 blocks per night, tying him with Jarrett Allen for the highest average on the team.
Mitchell's commitment to defense will be crucial to the Cavaliers continuing this dominance. With an undersized backcourt, Mitchell must use his strength and extended wingspan to predict passing lanes and get the Cavs extra fast break possessions. Mobley and Allen are giving Cleveland the same stifling interior presence that has made them a fearsome frontcourt for years.