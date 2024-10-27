Breaking down must-see stats that define the Cleveland Cavaliers' perfect start
It is hard to ask for much more when you're winning, and the Cleveland Cavaliers have started their 2024-25 campaign with a strong 3-0 start.
After a 30-point victory in Toronto against the Raptors, the Cavs opened Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with a win over the Detroit Pistons to start their first dreaded back-to-back. Rather than facing the Washington Wizards sluggish, the Cavaliers dominated with a 19-point victory in the nation's capital.
This early win streak marks the start of Kenny Atkinson's Cavs era, ushering in a brand new offensive scheme of balanced offense, frontcourt facilitation and unlocked depth talent. Last season, Cleveland's bench was a glaring flaw, but Atkinson's strategic rotations and willingness to trust his players has already given the Cavs plenty to appreciate.
As the Cavaliers approach their first challenge of the year against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, three eye-catching statistics point out just how well Atkinson's changes and the players' commitment to the gameplan have impacted their early success. Admittedly, the most important statistic for the Cavs will be consistency. If they cannot build upon these wins and fall short against tough opponents, few things can be done to make them a real contender.
Cleveland is on top from out deep
Offensive efficiency, especially from the three-point line, has been the Cavaliers' downfall in the past few years. Often ranked in the middle of the NBA during the regular season, Cleveland fell to the bottom of the barrel in three-point shooting once the playoffs began.
Through three games, Cleveland ranks second in the Association for three-point percentage at 43.7 percent per game. Unsurprisingly, the roster composed of endless volume shooters the Boston Celtics at 44.2 percent are the only squad ahead of the Cavaliers. With Boston's historic shooting night in game one, Cleveland's position just half a percentage behind them is a telling number of the Cavs' potential to light up the court this year.
The Cavaliers are shooting the 10th-fewest three attempts per game, though. While that could suggest Cleveland is still too reliant on interior shots, it equally speaks to the balanced approach the Cavs have taken. The Cavaliers have rarely settled for bad shots, passing and running sets until something good opens up. Cleveland is making the most of each player's talents. If the Cavs reached the top of three-point attempts, their offense would ignore Jarrett Allen's rim running or Donovan Mitchell's silky finishes at the rim.
The Cavaliers are not using the three-point shot as a last-second attempt to save a lost possession. Good shooters are taking shots in plays designed to give that opportunity. Additionally, Evan Mobley is confidently making a step back into a three-pointer. His development has been the best story of the early season. Darius Garland is running off-ball to the corner and catching the ball in stride. The three-pointer is a weapon now rather than an anxiety-inducing last resort.