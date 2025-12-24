Bill Simmons says the quiet part out loud about fixing the Cavaliers

The Ringer's Bill Simmons discussed the Cleveland Cavaliers on an episode of his self-named show this week. In the episode, Simmons noted how difficult a spot this team is in right now due to how hard it's going to be for them to make any kind of trade.

"This team can’t trade," he said. "First of all, you are way over the second apron, so you can only do one-for-one trades. You can only take back less money than you can send out."

This is the painful truth for the Cavs right now. This team looks nothing like the juggernaut that won 64 games a season ago, and yet there's not a lot of sensible avenues toward meaningful progression other than interior growth and refinement.

That reality places an enormous amount of pressure on the team to turn this ship around. Cleveland simply does not have the flexibility to reshuffle the roster the way other disappointed contenders might. Instead, they're being forced to look inward and ask uncomfortable questions about how much growth is realistically left in this core.

The Cavaliers have almost no options to make trades

Evan Mobley remains the biggest swing factor. He's still an elite defensive anchor and one of the most versatile bigs in the league, but the Cavs need more consistent offensive assertiveness from him if this group is going to stabilize. There have been flashes, but Mobley too often drifts into the background when the offense bogs down. With no trade escape hatch available, Cleveland needs him to take a step up.

Darius Garland is in a similarly delicate position. His skill set still fits beautifully next to Donovan Mitchell in theory, but the execution has been uneven this season. His margin for error is shrinking fast, especially given the expectations attached to this roster.

For Mitchell, the situation is even more precarious. He's doing his part statistically, but the lack of flexibility around him only amplifies questions about how sustainable this partnership really is. Cleveland cannot afford to waste another season waiting for everything to click organically. The pressure to prove that this core can still contend together is mounting by the week.

What makes this situation so frustrating for Cavs fans is that the talent is clearly there. This is not a team lacking high-end players. It's mostly the same group that won 64 games just a season ago, but they're caught in a harsh middle ground between contention and stagnation.

Ultimately, Simmons’ point cuts to the heart of Cleveland’s dilemma. There is no magic bullet coming via trade. If the Cavs are going to salvage this season and reassert themselves as a threat in the East, it has to come from sharper execution at both ends and genuine growth from within. There are no shortcuts left.