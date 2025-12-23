Cavaliers' biggest rival could become their best trade partner overnight

Shams Charania recently reported that only Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley are viewed as untouchable by the organization. While they are not necessarily shopping the rest of the roster, the window for trades is officially here.

Holding a 15-14 record, the Cavs sit seventh in the Eastern Conference and have lost three straight games to teams with sub .500 records. Ahead of a Christmas-day matchup with the New York Knicks, the Cavaliers have squandered an easy schedule and are now at risk of falling below .500 this late into the season for the first time in many years.

Teams have already been calling about Darius Garland trades, but the Cavs are seemingly hesitant to deal Garland when he is at his lowest trade value. Cleveland cannot ignore their desperate need for change, though.

While injuries have played a large role in the poor season, the Cavs have shown minimal effort on both offense and defense. If Cleveland makes a trade, targeting a player who injects the team with grit and energy is a must-have.

That player may be on the market after helping dismantle the Cavaliers only a few months ago. Indiana Pacers wing Bennedict Mathurin is reportedly on the trade block as the Pacers do not want to be the team to sign his next long-term contract. Mathurin's rookie deal ends this summer, and with Indy's undermanned frontcourt, leadership is shifting their focus and using Mathurin as a trade piece.

"They made it abundantly clear that Bennedict Mathurin is available in trade talks right now. They are going to utilize him to likely make a sizable upgrade to their front court before trade deadline" Brett Siegel

At 23 years old, Mathurin has already established himself as a gritty, do-it-all role player wing. This season, he is averaging 18.9 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 37.6 percent from three-point range as a starter. With career-high numbers across the board, Mathurin is at the height of his trade value and could give the Pacers a high-quality center for the future.

The Cavaliers and Pacers are unlikely but perfect trade partners

Indy embarrassed the Cavaliers in the postseason in five games and sent the Eastern Conference's top team home early. Following the departure of Myles Turner, though, the Pacers are now searching for a starting center for next season when Tyrese Haliburton returns.

Enter the Cavaliers. As Cleveland tailspins thanks to Indiana, both teams have what the other needs. The Cavs need players who show up every night and battle every possession. The Pacers need a center who can play with Haliburton on pick-and-roll actions and lock down the defense.

If the Cavaliers are willing to pay Mathurin on his next contract, he may be the perfect solution to Cleveland's ongoing physicality problems. As for the Pacers, the deal sends out Mathurin and Jarace Walker, who has continually fallen farther down Indiana's rotation.

In-division trades rarely happen, but both teams are in unique positions of need. Indiana is preparing to compete for a title again next season when Haliburton returns from his Achilles tear. The Cavaliers are locked into the second apron and cannot make many trades, but they can afford Mathurin's next contract if Allen's $28 million next season is off the books.

Adding Mathurin to the Cavs' ranks would likely be a contentious move within the locker room, but he is the necessary villain archetype Cleveland needs. During the second-round matchup, Mathurin and De'Andre Hunter were anything but friendly. After constant smack talk and cheap shots from Mathurin, Hunter shoved the Pacers wing to the hardwood and gladly accepted the technical foul.

Whether or not the Cavs and Pacers would be willing to negotiate with one another is up to debate, but the fit is undeniable. Even with Mathurin's past drama with Hunter, the Cavaliers would greatly benefit from a sharpshooting wing who makes every play difficult on the opposing offense. He has proven himself a playoff-caliber player, exactly what Cleveland needs.

Cleveland and Indy have been linked in earlier trade rumors, notably with Allen as the focal point of the deal. Indiana needs a frontcourt solution, and the Cavaliers have their best possible choice.

If the Cleveland Cavaliers want to fix their effort problem, trading Allen for Mathurin might be their golden ticket. Mathurin can play any position from the 1 to 4, allowing more lineup versatility and moving Evan Mobley to the full-time center job. Walker also brings another backup frontcourt player, giving Cleveland more depth to support the core four.

The Cavs need to take a chance and get a player who can handle the physicality and grit of the playoffs. The Pacers need a starting center for next year. While the postseason tensions may be lingering, neither team can ignore the perfect trade opportunity at hand.