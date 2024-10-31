4 Heroes and 2 Zeroes in Cavaliers' dominant win over LeBron and the Lakers
Evan Mobley was a Hero
For a team boasting two Top-15 players in the frontcourt, the Lakers were absolutely destroyed in the paint. Evan Mobley shot 12-for-16 from two-point range en route to 25 points and five rebounds. He led the Cavs in scoring once again, demonstrating the new offensive approach under head coach Kenny Atkinson that runs the offense through Mobley.
Mobley was obviously lethal on defense as well, and the combination is why he's one of the league's most improved players.
Georges Niang was a Zero
Someone on the roster has to have played at a less-than-perfect level, and that player for the Cavaliers against the Lakers was Georges Niang.
The stretch-4 Niang has a fairly narrowed lane with which to play in, but the theory of such a player fits extremely well next to one of Allen or Mobley. The role he plays is partly hitting open 3-pointers, but it's just as much what he can provide outside of just bombing away.
Niang played 21 minutes and managed just five points and two total rebounds. He committed a trio of fouls and had two turnovers in the game. If he is going to prove himself a worthy frontcourt option, they need him to show he can do more than merely shoot at a decent level.
Caris LeVert is a Hero
On a team brimming with talent but without the right kinds of piece to fit together, Caris LeVert deserves recognition for how he has shed his expectations for on-ball dominance and become the supporting player that Cleveland has needed.
That includes improving as a shooter, and that was on full display on Wednesday as LeVert shot 6-for-8 from the field, including 4-for-6 from deep, for 16 points and a +20 point differential. LeVert also had six assists, part of a whopping 37 total assists for the Cavaliers. This version of LeVert is the kind of player the Cavs need to pursue a title.