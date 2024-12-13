3 Ways this Cavaliers wing is playing better than he ever has

When veteran wing Max Strus was sidelined with a serious ankle sprain during a preseason game, the Cleveland Cavaliers' wing rotation looked to be in jeopardy early.

Last season, Strus' presence gave Cleveland a necessary answer at the starting small forward position after both Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade failed to produce consistently in the same spot. As Strus nears a possible return Friday against the Washington Wizards, the question now is whether or not the veteran wing should re-enter the starting lineup or come off the bench. In Strus' absence, Okoro has thrived and looked better than ever.

Though Okoro is averaging the fewest points per game of his career (six), the young wing undeniably looks like the perfect fit for this starting five. Watching Okoro's fit in the offense is clear to see. Okoro has the lowest usage rate of any Cavalier at just 10.5 percent through 21 games played. Okoro has been a low-volume but high-impact player, whereas Strus' best utility has been as a volume shooter.

Keeping Okoro in the starting lineup might be the best outcome for Cleveland, giving the Cavs an elite defender and efficient offensive weapon. In the second unit, Strus can find more opportunities to shoot and distribute alongside Caris LeVert and Ty Jerome.

Considering that Okoro seemed to be on the way out earlier this summer during a seemingly contentious restricted free agency, his sudden improvement has been a welcome surprise this season. While Okoro still has room for improvement, his role in Kenny Atkinson's offense has unlocked not only Okoro's value, but the value of those around him thanks to his energy.

Okoro's shift has come in three key aspects. Throughout his career, Okoro has been a solid cutter and finisher around the rim, and his point-of-attack defense has bailed the Cavs out countless times. But, he has not only added to his game but has refined some of his preexisting skillset.

No. 1 - Offensive Gravity

In the 2023-24 season, Okoro posted a then career-high 39.1 percent from three-point range, but his ability to pull defenders out to the perimeter was incredibly limited. While Okoro is still not respected on the perimeter as much as the league's best shooters, his scoring gravity has improved noticeably this year.

According to BBall Index (subscription required), Okoro still has room to grow as a shot maker, but he is posting career highs across the board in overall shooting talent. Last season, Okoro had a -0.30 Overall Shot Making mark, raising it to a positive 0.08 this year. With lower volume and less usage, increasing his shot-making by .38 is a relatively impressive feat. His shot quality has increased to a positive 1.49 (from 0.91 in 2023-24), as well.

Atkinson's offensive system has opened up better opportunities for Okoro as a floor spacer, and the young wing has converted at a tremendous rate. Making 46.3 percent of his long-range attempts this year, Okoro is finally adding the first half of 3-and-D to his game. Additionally, Okoro is connecting from multiple places on the court.

Per Cleaning the Glass, Okoro is converting corner threes in the 75th percentile at 45 percent accuracy. This is six percent better than a season prior. Where Okoro sees his best jump, though, is on non-corner threes. On non-corner threes, Okoro ranks in the 98th percentile, converting 55 percent of these attempts. Last season, Okoro converted just 40 percent.

Okoro does not have superstar levels of gravity. Defenders will often choose to pressure one of the core four and run the risk of leaving Okoro open from deep. But, Okoro is making all the right plays and fits into his role seamlessly.

No. 2 - Star killer

Saying Isaac Okoro is Cleveland's best perimeter defender is nothing new. Okoro often takes the defensive assignment of the opposing team's best guard or wing player. However, Okoro has taken his defensive intensity to another level. Against Milwaukee Bucks superstar Damian Lillard, Okoro held the future Hall of Famer to 3-of-10 from the field and allowed just one three-pointer out of six tries. Okoro also forced four turnovers.

Reigning NBA champion Jayson Tatum was the victim of a superb Okoro defensive performance, shooting two-of-six when guarded by Okoro in one game. Tatum did not get a single three-point attempt off in that span, either.

Despite an undersized frame at 6'4", Okoro is an imposing defender with a solid build and impressive strength. Finding a way to be impactful offensively without high volume or usage allows Okoro to stay fresh on defense, pushing stars to their limit and to earn every basket they get.

No. 3 - Decision making

While this final aspect has no statistics to illustrate it, watching Okoro play on the hardwood shows great improvement as a decision maker. Cleveland's starting wing knows his role and executes it properly. In plenty of offensive sets, Okoro plays numerous roles within those 24 precious seconds on the shot clock. He can often be found setting a high screen only to roll downhill, catch the ball and quickly decide between driving to the hoop for a basket or dishing it off to a cutting big man on the baseline.

There is a newfound confidence to Okoro's game. It is an intangible skill, but the Cavs' 21-4 record speaks for itself. After three seasons with no answer at small forward, the Cavaliers may have found their answer where they started their search.

When the Cavaliers drafted Okoro in 2020, he was viewed as a long-term project player. Out of Auburn, the young wing's defense was undeniably great. With two underwhelming defenders in the young backcourt with Darius Garland and Collin Sexton, Okoro's lackluster offense was not a problem. He answered a desperate need the Cavs had and fit the rebuilding timeline.

It was not Okoro's fault that the Cavs suddenly leapfrogged his development with Garland's year-three breakout and Evan Mobley's historic rookie season. Once Donovan Mitchell joined the squad, the recent bottom-feeding Cavs became a win-now contender, leaving Okoro behind. Now, though, Okoro has caught up fast and looks to be everything the Cavaliers have hoped he could become.

Okoro is still an imperfect player. He plays best with low usage and low volume, and his efficiency on drives has dipped this season. Nevertheless, the Cleveland Cavaliers have no reason to disparage Okoro's remaining setbacks. He is a young, hungry and evolving wing. Finding the right balance in minutes among Cleveland's wings of Okoro, Strus, Wade and Sam Merrill is a difficult - but good - problem to have.