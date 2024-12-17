3 Things Max Strus will bring the Cavaliers when he returns from injury

The Cleveland Cavaliers are leading the NBA with a 23-4 record, but they have yet to play a game with a fully-healthy roster.

Thankfully, that dream of a healthy rotation is nearly here. Last year's starting small forward, veteran wing Max Strus, is on the verge of his season debut after suffering a bad ankle sprain in the first game of the preseason. Last year, Strus averaged a career-high 12.2 points per game alongside 4.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists with a 35.1 three-point percentage. Strus provided Cleveland with a reliable veteran presence, starting in all 70 games played last season.

Strus' return will be Cleveland's first chance to see how he fits into coach Kenny Atkinson's offensive system. Ahead of last Friday's game against the Washington Wizards, the Cavs wing was potentially set to return. Atkinson took a patient approach, though, keeping Strus rested. That same strategy was deployed on Monday's match against the Brooklyn Nets.

Atkinson's slow-paced approach gives Strus time to assimilate into the offense better with more practice, hopefully shaking off the rust that could have hurt his impact initially. With a fully-stocked wing rotation, the Cavaliers have an undersized yet versatile group at Atkinson's disposal. The Cavs have already shown a dynamic, team-oriented playstyle. Strus' athletic and decisive play last year suggests he will fit in well, but he will also help elevate the Cavaliers in three distinct ways.

No. 1 - Volume Shooting

Most clearly, Strus brings volume shooting to the Cavaliers. While Isaac Okoro is on a career run from deep, Strus has a fearless approach from the arc. In 32 minutes played per game last season, Strus launched 6.8 tray attempts each night. Strus' ability to spread the floor leaves a constant, lingering threat against the opponent.

As a team, the Cavaliers boast a league-leading 39.9 percent from deep, but they rank at just number 11 in attempts per game. With Strus returning, Cleveland's 38.7 three-pointers attempted per night will likely increase. Strus' shooting can open more opportunities for other shooters, including Mobley, to add to the cause. Cleveland's veteran wing shows a selfless mindset, willingly swinging the ball around the perimeter on a tight closeout.

The impact of Strus' volume is an obvious addition, but he also offers the Cavaliers ideal lineup versatility.

No. 2 - Positional Versatility

Traditionally, a 6'5" wing like Strus would primarily play at the two-guard spot. In Strus' final season with the Miami Heat, however, he spent just 16 percent of his playing time as the shooting guard. With 57 percent at small forward, Strus also spent 27 percent of his time at the power forward position. With Cleveland last year, he played just 5 minutes at the four.

So far this year, the Cavaliers have experimented with small-ball lineups more often than before. Atkinson has trusted in three-guard lineups of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Ty Jerome, as well. This has led to unorthodox, yet effective, frontcourt duos. Caris LeVert, a 6'6" swingman, has spent 11 percent of his time as the power forward.

Strus is an unexpectedly strong wing. In the most recent postseason, Strus held his own defensively against big forwards like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. While the two stars were able to use the size differential to their advantage more than the Cavs would have loved, Strus' defensive capabilities against non-star big forwards has been an impressive element of his game.

That quality of Strus could be far more influential to the Cavaliers than expected this season. Cleveland is not afraid to implement non-traditional lineups to up the pace. With the eighth-highest pace (100.71) in the NBA, Strus provides another option to maintain that speed at a variety of positions.

No. 3 - Proven under pressure

For some players, the clutch mentality is taught. For others, like Max Strus, they seem to be born with a clutch gene. Strus has never looked shaken by the atmosphere of any game, whether in the regular season or playoffs. Although initially labeled a product of "Heat Culture" during his time in Miami, Strus has shown that he can provide timely energy with any franchise. While his time under Erik Spoelstra undoubtedly helped, the veteran wing has maintained his poise with the Cavaliers.

As Cleveland approaches the mid-season, many teams may fall into a slump and begin going through the motions. Bringing back a fresh and energized Max Strus can help the Cavaliers overcome that possibility. In close games with a tired core, he can give the Cavs a much-needed boost over the top. While this quality is typically less likely to be tracked by numbers, Strus clearly passes the eye test. On the bench or on the hardwood, he gives Cleveland composure and hustle in any circumstances.

Hopefully, the Cleveland Cavaliers will see a rejuvenated Max Strus soon, with the veteran wing quickly integrated into Atkinson's system. Perhaps the best Christmas gift the Cavaliers could receive is a proven veteran sharpshooter. Luckily for them, that might be exactly what the holiday season provides.