3 more bold predictions for the Cleveland Cavaliers 2024-25 season
By Ismail Sy
2. The Cavaliers will finish as a top three seed in the East
Last season, Cleveland finished as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference for the second straight year. This was despite Mobley and Darius Garland missing almost two months due to injury. Mitchell also missed a lot of time and along with Allen missing a few games, the core four missed a combined 87 games last season.
With another year of continuity and better health, the Cavs should be able to rise to a top three spot in the East. They also return their top ten rotation players from last season.
Atkinson’s offensive system also fits this team better, as he emphasizes pace, space, and movement. The Cavs have the personnel to run that system. Cleveland was also one of the best defensive teams in the league last season and they return their top three defenders in Mobley, Jarrett Allen, and Isaac Okoro.
Lastly, the backcourt of Mitchell and Garland has been a much maligned pairing, but the numbers show that they are a positive for the team. When both were healthy in 2023, their net rating was about +9 and last season it was +6.
That was with Garland playing most of the year underweight. Cleveland was also 22-14 in games in which both of them played. Another year playing together will help this Cavs team reach new heights.
With that much continuity and a lot of teams in the East going through big changes, the Cavs could start the season off fast and that could catapult them into a top seed in the East. Better injury luck and coaching will be the main factors.