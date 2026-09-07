3 Jarrett Allen trade ideas for the Cavaliers to think about in 2026-27

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been stubborn through the years about keeping together their double-big situation of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.

But maybe it's time they change their stance. After all, Allen and Mobley haven't been to an NBA Finals together yet, despite playing five seasons together.

The Cavaliers could definitely use more spacing on offense, but that's difficult when Allen and Mobley are on the floor together. Not only is swapping Allen for a stretch-four and/or wing depth a smart move, but it's also less risky than you might think. Cleveland has two really good centers on the bench in Nae'Qwan Tomlin and Thomas Bryant, either of whom is ready to take on more minutes.

The Cavs say they want to keep their "core four" together, but maybe the calculus has changed now that they've added Peyton Watson, making somewhat of a core five. If they do make a big move, Allen will be the one headed out. Here are three ideas that would make sense.

1. Jarrett Allen to the Hawks for Onyeka Okongwu and Corey Kispert

Atlanta has wanted Allen for a while. Okongwu has taken real steps as a floor-spacer (37.6% from 3 last season). Kispert is a 3-point threat who could help replace some of what Max Strus took with him to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Both Kispert and Okongwu would create more space for a Cleveland offense based primarily around Mobley, Donovan Mitchell, and James Harden.

2. Jarrett Allen to the Mavericks for P.J. Washington and a 2033 first-round pick

Dallas' two centers (Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II) are injury-prone. Adding Allen would ease those worries. Washington would give the Cavs an experienced stretch-four who has played in the NBA Finals, though Cleveland would hope that Washington is closer to his 2024-25 3-point percentage (38.1) than last year's 32.5.

3. Jarrett Allen to the Bulls for Jalen Smith, Isaac Okoro, and a 2033 first-round pick

Allen would give the Bulls an All-Star-caliber running mate in the frontcourt for Caleb Wilson, moving Nic Claxton into a bench role. This would be a good deal for the Cavs if they can unlock Smith as a floor-spacing big. He shot 37.3% from downtown last year on 4.2 attempts per game, but he's always been inconsistent in other areas of the game (he's still only 25 -- there's hope).

Okoro is a familiar face in Cleveland and could come in and provide reliable depth on the wing behind Watson, Jaylon Tyson, and Sam Merrill.