Grade the Trade: Cavaliers can solve many problems with rumored Jarrett Allen deal

The Atlanta Hawks would like to trade for Jarrett Allen.

To some extent, it is a "get in line" moment for the Hawks. The Cleveland Cavaliers receive interest in their onetime All-Star center regularly. From the Toronto Raptors to the New Orleans Pelicans to the Indiana Pacers, teams have been calling about Allen for years.

That is a testament to his two-way impact, without a doubt. Allen is an efficient finisher who sets good screens, rebounds well, and can play defensively in multiple schemes. At the same time, the interest is driven by the Cavaliers' roster construction, as All-NBA and Defensive Player of the Year winner Evan Mobley is a 4/5 who could one day slide down to be the full-time center.

The Hawks came calling

The Hawks are now the latest team to make a play for Allen, hoping that the Cavaliers are ready to shake things up and break up their double-big lineup. To date, the Cavs have never seriously entertained that possibility, even if they have taken calls on Allen before. Could that be changing?

After a somewhat surprising run to the Eastern Conference Finals, followed by an absolute demolition at the hands of the eventual chamion New York Knicks, the Cavaliers have largely kept things the same with their roster. They have added second-round phenom Meleek Thomas and are negotiating to bring in former draft bust Mario Hezonja. Dean Wade and Keon Ellis are on new teams.

If Cleveland wants to make a substantive change, their best option is likely trading Allen. That could be why the Hawks reached out to communicate their interest.

What could a trade look like? The Hawks have a plethora of expiring money, but the Cavaliers have a veteran team and are built to try and win a title in the present. They aren't merely looking for salary relief in exchange for Allen's $28 million salary. They want players who will solve real needs for their roster.

Here is one potential structure for a trade:

This Jarrett Allen trade would solve multiple problems

Giving up Allen would certainly hurt, as his pairing with Mobley has been a huge defensive foundation for a team that otherwise is often deploying limited defenders on the perimeter. To move off of him, the Cavaliers would need to get multiple valuable assets in return.

This deal delivers on that premise. The core of the dal is Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who was a revelation for the Hawks last year and is on a bargain contract the next two seasons at $31 million total. He is a lockdown perimeter defender and can handle and shoot the ball on offense. He could start at the 3 or be a super sub to pair with both James Harden and Donovan Mitchell.

Jock Landale was signed to a one-year, $14 million deal to be the Hawks' backup center but also a valuable trade piece to provide short-term matching salary. He could change hands in this deal to pair with Thomas Bryant in backing up Evan Mobley in Cleveland.

That deal -- Alexander-Walker and Landale for Allen -- almost works financially, but it would hardcap the Cavaliers at the first apron. The solution is including Dennis Schroder and Corey Kispert. Because Schroder makes $500,000 more than Kispert, the money balances out. Schroder can be the team's backup point guard in an Atlanta reunion, while Kispert gives the Cavaliers more depth on the wing.

Will this deal happen?

Would the Hawks go for this deal? Perhaps not; they love Alexander-Walker and he is a truly valuable asset because of his versatility and contract. On the other hand, including him and taking back Schroder would save all of their draft capital for a future trade, and between CJ McCollum, Buddy Hield and now Schroder, the Hawks would have

For the Cavaliers, they would have the two-way backcourt player they have wanted for years, some combination of Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert and Max Strus. Alexander-Walker would close games and likely be a part of their very best lineups. They would also move off of Schroder's contract, opening up future flexibility.

It doesn't solve every problem, however; in trading Allen now, the Cavaliers don't have an obvious replacement for Mobley at power forward after Dean Wade walked in free agency. Some combination of Jaylon Tyson, Hezonja or a free agent signing could help provide depth there.

This trade probably doesn't move the needle enough to break up their longtime core, but it has the right pieces in place to be strongly considered.

Grade: B+