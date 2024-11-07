3 Former Cleveland Cavaliers having excellent starts to the season
While the Cleveland Cavaliers enjoy the league's only undefeated record through nine games en route to Finals contention, former Cavaliers are enjoying success across the NBA.
From contenders to stars on tanking teams, Cleveland's former personnel have started this season hot. Despite wearing a different jersey, many Cavaliers faithful cheer on Cleveland alumni, because watching them successfully bringing Cavs culture to another franchise is something to admire.
Cavaliers fans do not take long to love a player, and that loyalty rarely fades. It is the city's best - and worst - trait. The Cavs' fanbase has shown endless love to Matthew Dellavedova ever since his miraculous effort in the 2015 NBA Finals, even following his career to Australian basketball. Many retired Cavaliers return to the organization in a front office role, too, including Anderson Varejao and Zydrunas Ilgauskas, proving that the appreciation and love is often mutual.
Whether it is LeBron James' 11 years with the Cavaliers or a one-year rental, former Cavs are rarely ignored or forgotten. Because of this, it is a fun exercise to keep track of their successes since exiting the franchise.
How, then have the active former Cavaliers performed early into the 2024-25 season? From an individual standpoint, many are flourishing, even if their team is in a much-needed rebuild. Let's take a peak around the Association at three highlights in post-Cavs activities.
No. 1 - Lauri Markkanen
Lauri Markkanen only spent a single season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but the seven-foot sharpshooter's lone year gave Cavs fans countless unforgettable moments. His size, strength and personality made him an instant favorite. Cleveland was running a starting lineup with three seven-footers, and while it didn't lead to a playoff run, it was the first major sign that a resurgence in Cavaliers basketball was on the horizon.
The following summer, Markkanen was a pivotal piece in the Donovan Mitchell blockbuster deal. Cavs fans have lamented his departure since, but he has thrived in his own right with the Utah Jazz. This season, Markkanen is averaging 18 points, 7.3 rebounds and shooting 45 percent from three-point range. He has only played in four games, but when he has been available, Markkanen is a threat to light up the box score at a moment's notice.
Utah is undeniably in a rebuild, and Markkanen may become their eventual prized trade piece for more draft capital. As it stands now, though, Lauri is a leading floor spacer and a personality nobody can dislike. He has evolved his game dramatically since joining the Jazz, and Cavaliers fans should continue to cheer him on for the foreseeable future.
No. 2 - Mike Brown
Cleveland's former head coach Mike Brown is once again leading the Sacramento Kings to an elite offensive season. With the second-best offensive rating (117.8) and fourth-best net rating (6.0) in the Western Conference, Brown's squad is once again a dark horse contender to make some noise in the postseason.
Brown has unlocked the talent of Domantas Sabonis, transforming him from a stretch big into an leading offensive hub and a triple-double machine. Paring Sabonis with De'Aaron Fox has given the Kings an exciting two-man core with plenty of veteran and young talent surrounding them. Brown has broken through Sacramento's long-standing playoff draught and is seemingly prepared to lead them to another fantastic season.
No. 3 - LeBron James
With a new head coach with the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James is once again leading one of the more feared teams in basketball. Los Angeles' tough schedule has slowed down their early momentum a bit, but James is unsurprisingly defying Father Time, averaging 21.9 points, 7.7 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game at 39 years old.
LeBron has also made NBA history again, possibly setting a new record for the most times a single player has made history in their career. This time, James has become the elder in the first-ever father-son duo to play in the league together. Bronny James scored his first NBA basket against his hometown Cavaliers, leading to boisterous applause and praise from the fans.
James and the Lakers have a lot more work to do to reclaim the magic they had in the 2019-2020 season, but beyond the team itself, James is enjoying a tremendous season. Coupling his efforts with his son's arrival, LeBron is in the midst of a season that cannot be anything less than extraordinary. At his age, LeBron is defying all expectations and is still at an All-NBA level.
The Cleveland Cavaliers may miss many former players, and some may feel animosity to a select few for their departures. Given this team's historic start to the season, though, there is nothing but love needed to be sent in the direction of these past Cavs. Good basketball is always good to see, and these names only help demonstrate that the Cavaliers know talent when they see it.